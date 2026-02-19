“Girl that’s all on you”: Homeowner posts “proof” of bad Amazon driver—it quickly backfires

A homeowner's attempt to call out an Amazon delivery driver backfired after her own video showed two aggressive dogs barking and lunging at the fence as the driver dropped her package over it.

In the viral TikTok, @queengreenzz expressed frustration with how her deliveries were handled, writing in the overlay text, "How pissed would you be if Amazon delivered your packages like this every single time!"

Although she sounded frustrated, viewers of the clip quickly turned against her.

The video showed the dogs snapping at the fence, while the driver stayed outside the yard. She added footage of some of the damaged packaging and products that her dogs destroyed because she didn't provide a safe place for deliveries to be made.

TikTok commenters said the driver acted reasonably

However, many viewers focused less on the damaged items and more on the safety risk for the delivery driver. Because the dogs appeared to be aggressive, commenters argued the driver made the safest choice available.

Shortly after the video spread, TikTok users challenged the homeowner’s framing. One commenter wrote, "You gave us video evidence on why we shouldn’t side with you."

Another took a firmer tone and added, "as a delivery driver I will not risk my life for your package sweetie."

Others pointed out that Amazon already warned customers about delivery safety. One person noted, "Amazon evens sends you messages saying 'your driver will be there soon, make sure lights are on and pets are put away.'" Then they added, "You gotta do better if you want better service."

Redditors shared delivery horror stories

The video was reposted on Reddit, where people chewed her out, much like her packages had been. There, delivery drivers shared personal experiences to explain why they avoided fenced yards with loose dogs.

Redditor u/ChunkDunkleman wrote, "As a mailman I would never even go near that fence. You’d be picking up your mail and packages at the post office." They then described a zero-tolerance policy for loose animals. "I’ve been bitten 4 times and I just flat out won’t deliver to you if your dog is out, and if your dog is aggressive I will never deliver your mail again, even if I don’t see your dog out."

u/john_117 summarized the situation bluntly from the homeowner's perspective. They wrote, "I created a problem and I'm upset I have to deal with it."

Meanwhile, u/lemanruss4579 shared a FedEx story involving a snarling German shepherd and an angry homeowner.

"When I first started delivering for FedEx, I went up to a house that had a sign on the door saying to deliver to the back door. Just as I was about to open the back gate, a massive german shepherd came running around the corner, snarling and barking," u/lemanruss4579 added. They received a one-star review for not following delivery instructions. The owner claimed "the dog was 'obviously' friendly and wouldn't hurt anyone."

Finally, u/liburIL asked, "Why would you have your dogs out there knowing they're going to eat your packages? Probably should blame yourself."

@queengreenzz did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM.

