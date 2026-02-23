Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Alysa Liu’s routine to “Stateside” activated the pop stans, sapphics, and both singers of the track

"Incredible work my good sis."

4:00 PM CST on February 23, 2026

PinkPantheress in the "Stateside" video posing the same way as Alysa Liu during her Olympics routine
PinkPantheress/YouTube/Team USA/YouTube

The internet is officially obsessed with Alysa Liu's routine set to "Stateside," and that includes Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress, the singers behind the tune.

Featured Video

Newly-minted Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu returned to the ice in Milan during the figure skating exhibition gala. The tradition allows notable skaters from the Olympics to showcase their talents without the pressure of competition.

Liu chose to perform her routine to "Stateside" by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, incorporating specific moments from the song's music video.

Zara Larsson in the "Stateside" video next to Alysa Liu skating
Zara Larsson/YouTube, Team USA/YouTube
Advertisement

The artists behind the song respond

Soon after the performance, Swedish singer Zara Larsson took to TikTok to share her live reaction video to the entire routine. She reacts to each moment of Alyssa's skating, captioning the post, "I'm soooo emotional."

It wasn't just Larsson who sent her approval. Earlier in the week, Olympic staffers surprised Alysa with a message from PinkPanthress, who recorded a video of support. In it, she said:

Advertisement

"Alysa, lots of love, thank you so much for supporting me. I hope that you have a really good show. You are so inspiring. When I was younger, I was obsessed with figure skaters, so you are literally living my dream. Thank you so much for the love."

After Liu's freestyle skate, PinkPanthress took to her Instagram stories to share a video of the skate, saying, "incredible work my good sis @alysaxliu."

The internet loves Alysa Liu's "Stateside" routine

Advertisement

Larsson and Pink aren't the only ones gushing over Liu. It's safe to say Liu is the internet's favorite Olympian this year. People love the fact that she came out of retirement and did things her own way to earn the goal. Folks also love seeing an alt girl in athletic spaces.

As for her "Stateside" routine, the reactions are all praise.

Her power.

Advertisement

She manifested.

Fan art.

Advertisement

She did the thing.

The sapphics are thriving.

Advertisement

Relatable.

We love you, Alyssa!

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“Funniest kid on the planet”: 13-year-old survives throat slashing, but goes viral for clowning interview reactions

"Bro just wanted to Aura Farm and his mom is on TV spilling his secrets..."

February 23, 2026
Culture

“I’m switching to Samsung”: People keep “unboxing” the new iPhone 18 charger—but it’s all a bit

"Is this a joke?" Yes.

February 23, 2026
Trending

“This is crazy”: Spectrum rep screams and berates customer trying to cancel service

"We all boycotting Spectrum, BET!!!!!"

February 23, 2026
Tech

Disneyland’s “MuppetVision 3D” will be released on the Apple Vision Pro. Here’s why Brian Henson is okay with it

The attraction was shut down last year after over three decades.

February 23, 2026
Viral Politics

“Rot in hell”: Team USA hockey slammed for laughing at Trump’s sexist locker room joke

"Congrats to US Mens Hockey on winning gold and being the biggest losers of the Olympic Games."

February 23, 2026
Viral Politics

“A betrayal”: MAHA moms turn on RFK Jr. after Trump orders increase of American glyphosate production

"Roundup is literally the opposite of MAHA. Where is RFK on this issue?"

February 23, 2026
Advertisement