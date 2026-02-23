Alysa Liu’s routine to “Stateside” activated the pop stans, sapphics, and both singers of the track

The internet is officially obsessed with Alysa Liu's routine set to "Stateside," and that includes Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress, the singers behind the tune.
Newly-minted Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu returned to the ice in Milan during the figure skating exhibition gala. The tradition allows notable skaters from the Olympics to showcase their talents without the pressure of competition.
Liu chose to perform her routine to "Stateside" by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, incorporating specific moments from the song's music video.
The artists behind the song respond
Soon after the performance, Swedish singer Zara Larsson took to TikTok to share her live reaction video to the entire routine. She reacts to each moment of Alyssa's skating, captioning the post, "I'm soooo emotional."
It wasn't just Larsson who sent her approval. Earlier in the week, Olympic staffers surprised Alysa with a message from PinkPanthress, who recorded a video of support. In it, she said:
"Alysa, lots of love, thank you so much for supporting me. I hope that you have a really good show. You are so inspiring. When I was younger, I was obsessed with figure skaters, so you are literally living my dream. Thank you so much for the love."
After Liu's freestyle skate, PinkPanthress took to her Instagram stories to share a video of the skate, saying, "incredible work my good sis @alysaxliu."
The internet loves Alysa Liu's "Stateside" routine
Larsson and Pink aren't the only ones gushing over Liu. It's safe to say Liu is the internet's favorite Olympian this year. People love the fact that she came out of retirement and did things her own way to earn the goal. Folks also love seeing an alt girl in athletic spaces.
As for her "Stateside" routine, the reactions are all praise.
Her power.
She manifested.
Fan art.
She did the thing.
The sapphics are thriving.
Relatable.
We love you, Alyssa!
