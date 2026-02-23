Alysa Liu’s routine to “Stateside” activated the pop stans, sapphics, and both singers of the track

The internet is officially obsessed with Alysa Liu's routine set to "Stateside," and that includes Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress, the singers behind the tune.

Newly-minted Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu returned to the ice in Milan during the figure skating exhibition gala. The tradition allows notable skaters from the Olympics to showcase their talents without the pressure of competition.

Liu chose to perform her routine to "Stateside" by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, incorporating specific moments from the song's music video.

The artists behind the song respond

Soon after the performance, Swedish singer Zara Larsson took to TikTok to share her live reaction video to the entire routine. She reacts to each moment of Alyssa's skating, captioning the post, "I'm soooo emotional."

It wasn't just Larsson who sent her approval. Earlier in the week, Olympic staffers surprised Alysa with a message from PinkPanthress, who recorded a video of support. In it, she said:

"Alysa, lots of love, thank you so much for supporting me. I hope that you have a really good show. You are so inspiring. When I was younger, I was obsessed with figure skaters, so you are literally living my dream. Thank you so much for the love."

After Liu's freestyle skate, PinkPanthress took to her Instagram stories to share a video of the skate, saying, "incredible work my good sis @alysaxliu."

The internet loves Alysa Liu's "Stateside" routine

Larsson and Pink aren't the only ones gushing over Liu. It's safe to say Liu is the internet's favorite Olympian this year. People love the fact that she came out of retirement and did things her own way to earn the goal. Folks also love seeing an alt girl in athletic spaces.

As for her "Stateside" routine, the reactions are all praise.

I'm so obsessed with Alyssa Liu's Stateside performance like watching her is genuinely making me feel so hopeful and optimistic towards life..... We need more of this in the world — Young Hoe, Interrupted (@2deadinside) February 22, 2026

Her power.

she said ‘let me go viral real quick’ and DID pic.twitter.com/BNumSpDCzT — ??? ✮ (@pantheressed) February 22, 2026

She manifested.

people have been making such cool art for alysa stateside



@/rennertfx on insta pic.twitter.com/HzWn1jF79a — benni (@quadsalchuwu) February 23, 2026

Fan art.

i’m so obsessed with this side by side. alysa liu u are everything pic.twitter.com/2NOprumsG1 — mel (@brinaroan) February 22, 2026

She did the thing.

alyssa liu skated to stateside at the olympic gala please check on your local lesbians — cél ⚛︎ (@plasmapiastri) February 21, 2026

The sapphics are thriving.

have I been following the Olympics? Not at all.

Have I watched Alyssa Liu’s performance to Stateside 5+ times? Oh yeah — pepto abysmal (@moldy_gold) February 23, 2026

Relatable.

The way she infects us all w her joy is something profoundly beyond the skate. ✨ pic.twitter.com/dVA6yzmhed — ? THEE TabooBooSF™️? (@TabooBooSF) February 23, 2026

We love you, Alyssa!

