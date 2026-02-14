Skip to Content
Memes

Alex Jones’ unintentionally hysterical sing-song rant about “liberals” is somehow a meme again

?Happy fun! La la la! ????

10:00 AM CST on February 14, 2026

Left: Alex Jones holding his right hand up in a peace sign. Right: Abstract gradient background with vibrant orange purple and blue hues. Tweet text overlay reads, "Liberal‼️ ?liberal, liberal, liberal, liberal, Liberal Liberal? ?Happy fun! La la la! ???? ⭐️⭐️Human smuggling, Fentanyl deaths!⭐️⭐️"
A clip of disgraced InfoWars host Alex Jones mocking liberals is once again going viral years after people on the internet turned it into a goofy meme.

If you haven't seen the video yourself yet, it's a pretty accurate representation of how right-wing extremists go about complaining about their liberal counterparts—and how silly they sound while doing so.

"Liberal. Liberal, liberal, liberal, liberal, liberal, liberal, liberal, liberal," he says, before going from a strange chant into more of a sing-song rant.

"Happy, fun, la la la, human smuggling, fentanyl gas, forced government euthanasia—"

The extended version also includes Jones singing "Chopping up children's genitals" while waving his arms around like a failed conductor and adding more "la la las" to the end.

The Alex Jones "liberal liberal liberal" meme

This isn't the first time the clip has circulated. Although its precise origins are unclear, it appears to likely be an excerpt from an episode of The Alex Jones Show, and has been making the rounds on the internet for at least the last couple of years.

As a meme, it's taken different forms, from being used as a reaction to unrelated events to a form of copypasta or even just amping up the musicality to highlight the absurdity of the whole thing.

The memeification of Alex Jones

There's something both amusing and disconcerting about seeing Jones—a man best known for platforming unhinged conspiracy theories and tormenting the families of slain kindergartners—turned into a meme

On the one hand, it's certainly satisfying to watch someone so narcissistic be reduced to a social media punchline. On the other hand, there's a strong argument to be made that making a joke out of someone so intent on using his platform for nefarious purposes—even if that ridicule is well-deserved—is ultimately unhelpful and even dangerous.

On the bright side, hopefully, Jones is too busy losing lawsuits and posting AI slop to do as much damage as he once did. And if he left us with absolutely nothing else of value, at least we've got this goofy viral meme.

