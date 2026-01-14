Alamo Drafthouse is switching to mobile orders, and moviegoers are not happy.

Featured Video

Phones in movie theatres are becoming a huge problem. People don't seem to care that the light pollution from their devices is a distraction to everyone around them. If they're not scrolling in a dark theatre, they're illegally recording the screens for social media clout.

Despite PSAs that ask you to put your phone away ahead of the film, movie theater chains have no real rules in place to stop people from being rude… except the Alamo Drafthouse.

Alamo Drafthouse known for "no phones"

Advertisement

The Alamo is known for enforcing their strict no-phone policy. In fact, it's why many film fans go to their theatres. The chain is also known for having meal services. Currently, people write their orders on pieces of paper.

I will now see the film PRIMATE and eat BANANA PUDDING at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/Em12bDwR9k — A.M.MO, The Lowest of the Low. (@fromAMMO) January 12, 2026

According to a new report from Variety, that's about to change.

Starting in February, a digital system will be available for guests. People will be able to order before and during the movie, and pay on their phones. Alamo says they will maintain their “no talking, no texting” rule, but allowing people to be on their phones at all completely defeats the purpose.

Advertisement

Moviegoers react to Alamo's new ordering system

Naturally, moviegoers aren't thrilled about Alamo's upcoming change. Many people feel it will ruin what makes the Alamo worth going to, while others don't believe they'll be able to enforce the "no texting" rule. Either way, the phones will still be distracting, no matter what's on the screen.

There's no practical way in hell Alamo Drafthouse will be able to enforce this. Plus, if the mobile ordering stuff is to cut down on waitstaff, then who will be the team to look out for this? If the order cards are going away, HOW would you even alert them? @alamodrafthouse pic.twitter.com/fIa3UIvG7P — David Leninhawk ? (@DavidLeninhawk) January 11, 2026

HOW?!

Advertisement

Comment

byu/Imaginary-Dress-1373 from discussion

inentertainment

RIP.

breaking my posting silence to say this is the most boneheaded thing I have ever heard https://t.co/J3jQxSxKWA — Lauren Leibowitz (@lleibowitzz) January 9, 2026

Speaking out.

Advertisement

There goes the only reason I went to Alamo Drafthouse.



Bye! https://t.co/znCYKvscAP — Blake Ruane (@blakeruane) January 9, 2026

Unsubscribed.

Comment

byu/Imaginary-Dress-1373 from discussion

inentertainment

The fallout will be interesting.

Advertisement

The employees don't like it either.

Comment

byu/Imaginary-Dress-1373 from discussion

inentertainment

Points were made.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.