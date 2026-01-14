Skip to Content
Alamo Drafthouse announced a new change that compromises their strict no-phones policy. Customers are freaking out: “No practical way in hell”

"Cinema is dead and we killed her."

4:00 AM CST on January 14, 2026

alamo drafthouse backlash mobile orders
BAZA Production/Shutterstock/@blakeruane/X

Alamo Drafthouse is switching to mobile orders, and moviegoers are not happy.

Phones in movie theatres are becoming a huge problem. People don't seem to care that the light pollution from their devices is a distraction to everyone around them. If they're not scrolling in a dark theatre, they're illegally recording the screens for social media clout.

Despite PSAs that ask you to put your phone away ahead of the film, movie theater chains have no real rules in place to stop people from being rude… except the Alamo Drafthouse.

Alamo Drafthouse known for "no phones"

The Alamo is known for enforcing their strict no-phone policy. In fact, it's why many film fans go to their theatres. The chain is also known for having meal services. Currently, people write their orders on pieces of paper.

According to a new report from Variety, that's about to change.

Starting in February, a digital system will be available for guests. People will be able to order before and during the movie, and pay on their phones. Alamo says they will maintain their “no talking, no texting” rule, but allowing people to be on their phones at all completely defeats the purpose.

Moviegoers react to Alamo's new ordering system

Naturally, moviegoers aren't thrilled about Alamo's upcoming change. Many people feel it will ruin what makes the Alamo worth going to, while others don't believe they'll be able to enforce the "no texting" rule. Either way, the phones will still be distracting, no matter what's on the screen.

HOW?!

RIP.

Speaking out.

Unsubscribed.

The fallout will be interesting.

The employees don't like it either.

Points were made.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Jamie Jirak
Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

