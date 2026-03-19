Grammy-nominated rapper Afroman came out of the courtroom victorious over a defamation lawsuit following a police raid on his Ohio home. The Adams County Sheriff broke down his door one fateful night in 2022, and the artist used his security footage in multiple music videos mocking the fruitless operation.

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Afroman called his win a victory for freedom of speech in America, and his videos are going viral once more.

Afroman takes on the sheriff

In August 2022, police raided the house of Joseph Edgar Foreman, better known as Afroman, with a warrant alleging the possession of narcotics and something about kidnapping. They found no evidence of wrongdoing and charged him for nothing.

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In the aftermath, the man behind the 2000 hit "Because I Got High" accused the cops of causing $20,000 in damages to his front gate, door, and security system, alleging they cut the feed in the middle of the raid. He also claimed that they failed to return $400 of the $5,000 in cash they seized from his home.

Unable to get updates on the case or compensation for damages, Afroman filmed and released three music videos using his security footage.

"Will You Help Me Repair My Door" and "Lemon Pound Cake"—mocking the sheriff himself for doing an apparent double-take upon spotting the confection in the kitchen—gained millions of views each on YouTube.

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In early March of 2026, seven of the officers who appeared in these videos sued Afroman for defamation. They claimed invasion of privacy, plus "emotional distress, embarrassment, ridicule, loss of reputation and humiliation," seeking nearly $4 million in damages.

The rapper fought back with a freedom of speech defense, maintaining that he could not be held liable for his artistic expression around a botched police raid he says traumatized his young children. On March 19, he walked out of the courtroom in his hilariously ridiculous U.S. flag suit with arms raised in triumph.

Afroman spoke to reporter @iamjayshakur after a jury sided with him in a defamation lawsuit brought by sheriff's officials in Adams County, Ohio.



"I didn't win America won. America still has freedom of speech. It's still for the people, by the people," Afroman said. pic.twitter.com/IsRZ2kuGEF — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) March 18, 2026

The jury ruled entirely in favor of Afroman.

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"I didn't win, America won," he told reporters. "America still has freedom of speech. It's still for the people, by the people."

"Babe Ruth calling his shot"

With the news of Afroman's victory came more viral hits for the artist. This includes a new video featuring that suit in which he predicts his victory to the tune of "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

"This is 10x more impressive than Babe Ruth calling his shot in a baseball game," joked @Grand_handsomer on X.

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This is 10x more impressive than Babe Ruth calling his shot in a baseball game pic.twitter.com/FOT54FF7SZ — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) March 18, 2026

Critics of police corruption and brutality rallied around Afroman's win, holding it up as the funniest exposure of cop-foolery in recent memory. The deeper you go into the details of the defamation case, the funnier it gets. The officer who took issue with Afroman's joke about having an affair with his wife provides a fine example.

"Having a cop testify under oath that he isn’t sure if his wife is [expletive] Afroman is a level of [expletive] with the police previously unknown," wrote @TheWapplehouse.

Attorney - "But we all know that's not true...correct?"



Randy (son of a bitch) Walters - "I don't know" pic.twitter.com/D7ncRXybd1 — Afroman (@ogafroman) March 18, 2026

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"The entire Afroman trial has been one of the funniest f*cking things I have ever seen," said @CountDankulaTV about one of his music videos making an officer cry in court.

"This guy is an absolute hero," @AaronRDay declared. "This type of behavior needs to be normalized."

Ohioans in particular cheered him on.

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"Ohio is one of the worst, most racist places I’ve ever been in the US," wrote Redditor r/tastemebakes. "This is a huge win for Afroman. Not only did they wrongfully raid his home, alllll those cops had to sit on a witness stand and listen to two attorneys try to get a jury to determine if 'receding hairline' and 'pound cake' were defamatory statements."

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