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‘Absurdly High’: A Woman’s Claim of $8,000 Monthly in VA Disability on a Viral Podcast Has Commenters Questioning the Math

6:00 AM CDT on July 23, 2026

Veteran claims to get $8,000 monthly VA disability on podcast.

Veteran claims to get $8,000 monthly VA disability on podcast.

|YouTube/Caleb Hammer

A video shared on X shows a clip from Caleb Hammer's financial audit podcast in which a guest identified as Cherry, who said she served in the military and earned $ 8,000 in monthly VA disability compensation.

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The podcast episode centered on a business partnership between Cherry's fiancé, Ricky, and his partner, Kevin, which Hammer scrutinized over undocumented income, repossessed vehicles, and a lack of formal contracts.

During the portion of the episode focused on Cherry, Hammer asked about her military background. "I actually am a veteran," she said, adding that she attended nursing school in 2021 and is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in business and marketing.

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She cited "PTSD and a lot of other things" as the basis for her claim, declining to elaborate further when Hammer pressed her.

Cherry said her military occupational specialty was "92 Golf," a culinary specialist role, and confirmed she holds a 100 percent disability rating when Hammer asked directly. She said her disability compensation amounts to $8,000 a month, a figure Hammer questioned directly in the podcast.

When Hammer noted that her disability income appeared to be the only thing funding her ability to run a business, she pushed back, saying, "Her safety net doesn't recall me and doing anything that I'm doing."

one commenter argued the discrepancy pointed to possible fraud, writing that "$8,000/month in 'disability' is absurdly high" and that standard 100 percent ratings "top out around $4k even with dependents."

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A separate commenter raised a concern about the podcast's framing itself, arguing, "She doesn't make $8K a month from military disability. The max at 100% with one dependent is just over $4K/month. 2. Using lies to promote taking legitimate benefits from vets and build X rage bait content for clicks is pretty low."

The $8,000 monthly figure does not match published VA compensation rates. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs' own 2026 rate table, a single veteran with no dependents rated at 100 percent receives $3,938.58 a month, and even a veteran with a spouse and two dependent parents at that rating tops out at $4,510.65 monthly.

Another user shared a personal account of veteran disability claims in their community, writing, "My husband spent 22 years in the military was deployed and isn’t on disability, we live in a military town and almost everyone we know is on 100% disability they all work".

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The Daily Dot could not independently verify Cherry's VA disability rating, her monthly compensation, her military service record, or her MOS designation. The details above reflect statements made during the podcast and reactions shared on X, supplemented by official VA compensation rate data.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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