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“Absolute Bottom-of-the-Barrel Behavior”: Viral Video Sparks Outrage After Customer Appears to Leave Without Paying

3:30 PM CDT on June 16, 2026

Viral Video Shows Man Leaving With Street Vendor's Flowers

Viral Video Shows Man Leaving With Street Vendor’s Flowers

|Image Edits: @Chicago_Goofies

A Chicago man was selling flower and balloon arrangements outside his home when a customer appeared to drive away without paying. Street vendors selling flowers, balloons and other items are a common sight in many cities.

Featured Video

In a video posted to X, a man is seen pulling up to the curb and talking to the vendor, presumably ready to purchase an arrangement. He asks "How much?"

The vendor begins breaking down the prices of the items for the man. The man points to one priced at $20, then asks the vendor if he has CashApp, which the vendor says he does not.

The man then walks back to the car, asking the driver if they have cash. He opens the driver's side door and gets in, still holding the arrangement. The two of them drive off.

Internet Reacts to Viral Street Vendor Video

Some viewers questioned whether the incident was planned because recording began before the man exited the vehicle.

The video prompted viewers to ask how they could assist the vendor. One user said, "Anyone know where I can find this guy? I'll donate."

Several commenters described the incident as "grimy."

One commenter wrote, "Stealing from someone standing outside their own home just trying to earn an honest living is absolute bottom-of-the-barrel behavior. Imagine ruining your life over some stolen flowers. Disgusting".

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events depicted in the footage.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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