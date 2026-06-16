A Chicago man was selling flower and balloon arrangements outside his home when a customer appeared to drive away without paying. Street vendors selling flowers, balloons and other items are a common sight in many cities.

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In a video posted to X, a man is seen pulling up to the curb and talking to the vendor, presumably ready to purchase an arrangement. He asks "How much?"

The vendor begins breaking down the prices of the items for the man. The man points to one priced at $20, then asks the vendor if he has CashApp, which the vendor says he does not.

The man then walks back to the car, asking the driver if they have cash. He opens the driver's side door and gets in, still holding the arrangement. The two of them drive off.

A man in Chicago was selling balloons and flowers outside his house when a man approached him and asked to see one of the arrangements.



The man told him he had cash in the car, but instead of paying, he jumped back into the vehicle and took off. Stealing from someone who is… pic.twitter.com/SkOBQHwYKr — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) June 16, 2026

Internet Reacts to Viral Street Vendor Video

Some viewers questioned whether the incident was planned because recording began before the man exited the vehicle.

The video prompted viewers to ask how they could assist the vendor. One user said, "Anyone know where I can find this guy? I'll donate."

Anyone know where I can find this guy? I'll donate — Jason Vorhees (@jasonvorhees_69) June 16, 2026

Several commenters described the incident as "grimy."

One commenter wrote, "Stealing from someone standing outside their own home just trying to earn an honest living is absolute bottom-of-the-barrel behavior. Imagine ruining your life over some stolen flowers. Disgusting".

Stealing from someone standing outside their own home just trying to earn an honest living is absolute bottom-of-the-barrel behavior. Imagine ruining your life over some stolen flowers. Disgusting. — Code Zero (@ZeroCode4523) June 16, 2026

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events depicted in the footage.