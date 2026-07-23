87-Year-Old Woman’s Comparison of 1950s America to Today Goes Viral on X

A video shared to X by the account @WallStreetApes shows a clip of 86-year-old Sandra Hart, who runs the YouTube channel Life With Sandra Hart, describing her childhood in the 1950s during an interview with Instagram creator sprouht.

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The interviewer asked if Hart thinks that life was better during her childhood, and how she grew up in her suburbs. Hart said she believes the country and the world have changed for the worse since then.

Speaking in the clip, Hart described riding the bus alone to the YMCA on Saturday nights as a girl. "I would go down by bus by myself to the YMCA and dance and have a good time. I'd come home by myself on the bus, walk home in the dark," she said.

This is very eye opening



86 year old woman compares life in America then vs now



She says life was better when she grew up



“I grew up in the '50s. It was the best time in the world. Every night on Saturdays, I would go down by bus by myself to the YMCA and dance and have a good… pic.twitter.com/j2PtRaDc23 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 23, 2026

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Hart Continued, "The door would be unlocked. And I was not afraid of anything." Hart said people at the time were "more honest" and "more caring," and said she believes morals and ethics have declined since then without specifying what she thinks caused the shift.

Reacting to the video, one commenter said they experienced a similar version of that era firsthand, writing, "I caught the tail end of this in the 60's and 70's. She's right. Something has gone terribly wrong."

The X account's caption took a different, more political approach, writing that "demographic shifts have catastrophic consequences" and arguing that immigration policy has damaged the country, calling for a return to "good moral values, accountability and a strong family unit."

I grew up in the 70’s and it was the same. Riding bikes, drinking from hoses, racing home when the street lights went on… pic.twitter.com/KaFxxpAusJ — Bonnie S ??✝️❤️? (@BonnieS21912114) July 23, 2026

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Another user described their own 1970s childhood in similar terms, recalling, "I grew up in the 70’s and it was the same. Riding bikes, drinking from hoses, racing home when the street lights went on…"

One commenter responded to Hart's video by focusing on personal values rather than policy, writing, "The only thing you can do is to hold firmly onto the principles and values that created the good society we once had. Even if everyone around you behaves like corrupt, degenerate pigs, that should only make you even more determined not to become like them."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific details of Hart's childhood beyond what she described in the interview. The details above reflect Hart's own statements and the X account's characterization of them, as shared on X, supplemented by national crime data from Our World in Data and the Marshall Project.