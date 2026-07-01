

An HVAC worker is going viral online after making a surprising discovery while servicing a 1978 air conditioner that's still running.

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In the clip, he's standing on a roof showing viewers the date stamped on the Goettl unit before saying, "48 years and still going." He says the air coming out measures 56 degrees.

He continues to explain that "They don't make them like they used to," suggesting that products made today simply aren't built with the same quality or lifespan. Many commenters agreed, with several referencing what's known as "planned obsolescence," the notion that companies intentionally design products so they don't last as long and need to be replaced sooner.

American HVAC worker shows that an old air conditioning unit is still running perfect on top of a home that was made in 1978



“Original to the home. 56 degrees coming out of this. They don't make them like they used to. 48 years and still going.”



America needs to make planned… pic.twitter.com/xcRoFsZRGF — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 30, 2026

People Say Modern Products Aren’t Built to Last

The clip, which was later reshared by X user @WallStreetApes, isn't the only example of decades-old appliances continuing to operate well beyond their expected lifespan.

Most HVAC systems are designed to last around 15 to 20 years, according to Carrier, meaning this Goettl unit has lasted far longer than expected. Many commenters argued that's because products simply aren't made the way they once were, blaming planned obsolescence for the shorter lifespans of many modern appliances.

"We have an early '60s chest freezer. Looks a lil rough, but works great," one person wrote, showing they too have an older appliance that has lasted longer than some modern ones.

Another commenter pointed to their decades-old gas furnace. "My gas furnace is 61 yrs old. Last yr, I replaced a circuit board for $202. That's the only thing done to it. They don't make 'em like they used to."

Someone else shared a photo of their HVAC system that's older than the one featured in the video. "I've got one maybe a little older than that even. I've been able to keep this 1975 York running and in service," they wrote.

I've got one maybe a little older than that even.



I've been able to keep this ~1975 York running and in service. pic.twitter.com/kQhXCrvJUK — Firworks (@firworksyt) July 1, 2026

Another commenter didn't have an older appliance to show off, but they did share something that could explain why newer appliances just don't last as long. "I just replaced a Whirlpool washing machine that was only 5 years old. Repairman said appliances were designed to only last about 5 to 7 years. He could have fixed it, but the part would only be warranted for one year and it wouldn't cover the labor cost," they wrote.

Many commenters said their own decades-old appliances are still operating, while others blamed planned obsolescence for shorter product lifespans today.