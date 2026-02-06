Skip to Content
Culture

Has the Olympic village found its next chocolatey dessert obsession?

Olympians are on the hunt for a dessert that lives up to 2024's chocolate muffin.

5:00 AM CST on February 6, 2026

Left: Canadian Olympic Ice Hockey player Natalie Spooner holding a molten chocolate lava cake dessert in one hand and a spoon in the other while sitting at the Olympic village. Right: Chocolate lava cake
@nataliespooner24/TikTok/@courtneysarault/TikTok

Winter Olympians at the Milan Cortina 2026 Games are chasing a familiar kind of gold: the viral Olympic village dessert.

Featured Video

After Paris 2024's chocolate muffin became a social-media legend thanks to Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen (aka the Muffin Man), athletes this year are filming taste tests in search of its successor.

Many are finding chocolate look-alikes in the form of more muffins and soufflés. But it's looking like a gooey, chocolate lava cake-style Italian dessert called tortino al cioccolato is emerging as the treat to beat.

@courtneysarault/TikTok, winter olympics chocolate muffin chocolate lava cake "found the winter olympics ~chocolate muffin~"
@_cassidy_gray/TikTok, winter olympics chocolate muffin chocolate lava cake "i found the olympic village chocolate muffin but is this right?!?"
@nataliespooner24/TikTok, winter olympics chocolate muffin chocolate lava cake chocolate souffle
@courtneysarault/TikTok, @_cassidy_gray/TikTok, @nataliespooner24/TikTok
Better than the viral chocolate muffin

Canadian Speed Skater Courtney Sarault dug into the chocolate lava cake in a clip shared on Feb. 3, 2026. In the post’s caption, the athlete claimed, "Perhaps better than the viral chocolate muffin.. (yes I know it isn’t a muffin)." 

@courtneysarault

Perhaps better than the viral chocolate muffin.. (yes I know it isn’t a muffin) #olympics #milan

♬ som original - Kimi e Yuki

“Don’t get your hopes up—it’s not the lava cake!”

Canadian Hockey player Natalie Spooner mistook a chocolate soufflé for the storied lava cake in a TikTok clip from Feb. 4, 2026. Before she could taste it, teammate Emma Maltais shouted across the dining hall to warn her not to get her hopes up.

"That’s not the chocolate lava cake… that’s the chocolate soufflé," she said. Maltais scrunched her nose and compared the soufflé to a "glamourized gluten-free brownie." 

"This feels like the texture of a hockey puck," said Spooner. "This is not what I was looking for."

@nataliespooner24

Did I finally find it?!?! ? Is this it and something went wrong in the baking? Chocolate monster really hopes this isn’t the lava cake! #olympics #Milan2026 #chocolatemonster @Emma Maltais

♬ original sound - Natalie Spooner
In a TikTok clip from Feb. 4, 2026, Canadian alpine skier Cassidy Gray examined a small chocolate muffin.

"Is this the chocolate muffin that everybody's speaking about?” she asked. “It's pretty little, but it also kind of looks like a brand muffin. But I'm trying it cause everybody asked about it, but I don't know if this is what they're talking about.”

After tasting, Gray wrote in the post’s caption, “I fear this is not the one that all the hype is about.”

@_cassidy_gray

I fear this is not the one that all the hype is about

♬ original sound - _cassidy_gray
American luger Summer Britcher tried the same chocolate treat in another clip from Feb. 4, 2026. She ate it in a single bite before declaring the muffin a two-biter. “It’s gooey on the inside,” she said. 

At this point, the hunt may be more entertaining than the muffin ever was.

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

