‘$2 Is Not an Acceptable Tip’: A Server’s Viral Rant Has X Debating Whether Tipping Culture Has Gone Too Far

According to a post on X by @ClownWorld, a server criticizing customers who leave $2 tips has led commenters to talk about tipping culture in the United States. Most argued that employers should be responsible for paying workers a living wage.

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The video comes with a caption that says the man in the video works as a server at a restaurant and is "upset after receiving a $5 tip on a $104 bill." He said: "You're going to tell your geriatric grandparents that it's not the '60s anymore and $2 is not an acceptable tip."

The 8-second video, however, has X users weighing in on everything from tipping to the economics of the restaurant industry.

A server is upset after receiving a $5 tip on a $104 bill and says people need to teach their grandparents to tip 20%.



Tipping is appreciated, but expecting every customer to automatically owe you 20% no matter what is exactly why so many people are pushing back against tipping… pic.twitter.com/ekWng6nofZ — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 2, 2026

Some agreed that a $2 tip is insufficient, particularly at full-service restaurants where servers depend significantly on gratuities to reach minimum wage.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employers really are allowed to pay tipped employees as little as $2.13 an hour as long as their tips bring their earnings up to at least the federal minimum wage.

However, many also said the issue is what they see as a frustrating tipping culture in America. "Tipping is dumb and should go away," one wrote as they noted that gratuities are considered rude in countries such as Japan. Another argued that employers should pay workers more anyway: "How about higher wages? (...)Tipping makes no sense whatsoever."

Another user said, "[They were] asked for a tip in a drive-through and at a takeout! People are more than a little tired of it." Another joked that even "gas station cashiers" are now expecting a 20% tip.

A tip is based on the service.



Good service = good tip.



Bad service = bad tip. — Ghost In The Machine (@xGhostCodex) July 2, 2026

On the other hand, some commenters questioned whether the server's criticism was valid without knowing the quality of service that he provided. "[Are we] supposed to assume he's a stellar waiter, deserving of a 20% tip?" one person asked. Another added that they generally tip well but intentionally leave a small one if the service is poor.

Few defended the server's approach, though one wrote, "A 5% tip absolutely needs to be called out, unless service was incomprehensibly atrocious."