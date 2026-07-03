Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

‘$2 Is Not an Acceptable Tip’: A Server’s Viral Rant Has X Debating Whether Tipping Culture Has Gone Too Far

7:25 AM CDT on July 3, 2026

This server is urging people to stop leaving $2 tips for restaurant staff

This server is urging people to stop leaving $2 tips for restaurant staff.

|Images via X/ClownWorld and Canva

According to a post on X by @ClownWorld, a server criticizing customers who leave $2 tips has led commenters to talk about tipping culture in the United States. Most argued that employers should be responsible for paying workers a living wage.

Featured Video

The video comes with a caption that says the man in the video works as a server at a restaurant and is "upset after receiving a $5 tip on a $104 bill." He said: "You're going to tell your geriatric grandparents that it's not the '60s anymore and $2 is not an acceptable tip."

The 8-second video, however, has X users weighing in on everything from tipping to the economics of the restaurant industry.

Some agreed that a $2 tip is insufficient, particularly at full-service restaurants where servers depend significantly on gratuities to reach minimum wage.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employers really are allowed to pay tipped employees as little as $2.13 an hour as long as their tips bring their earnings up to at least the federal minimum wage.

However, many also said the issue is what they see as a frustrating tipping culture in America. "Tipping is dumb and should go away," one wrote as they noted that gratuities are considered rude in countries such as Japan. Another argued that employers should pay workers more anyway: "How about higher wages? (...)Tipping makes no sense whatsoever."

Another user said, "[They were] asked for a tip in a drive-through and at a takeout! People are more than a little tired of it." Another joked that even "gas station cashiers" are now expecting a 20% tip.

On the other hand, some commenters questioned whether the server's criticism was valid without knowing the quality of service that he provided. "[Are we] supposed to assume he's a stellar waiter, deserving of a 20% tip?" one person asked. Another added that they generally tip well but intentionally leave a small one if the service is poor.

Few defended the server's approach, though one wrote, "A 5% tip absolutely needs to be called out, unless service was incomprehensibly atrocious."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

‘Please Delete This Post’: A Viral X Video Praising Kiawah Island Has Its Own Residents Worried About What Comes Next

July 3, 2026
Culture

‘She Felt Guilty and Didn’t Know What to Say’: A Marine Widow Says Her Daughter Silently Carried Guilt for Months After Her Father’s Death

July 3, 2026
Culture

Most Dunkin’ Locations Do Not Bake Their Own Donuts — a Viral Employee Video Explains Where They Actually Come From

July 3, 2026
Culture

A Man Filming in Public Was Told He Would Be Arrested to Prevent a Crime That Had Not Happened Yet — He Asked If This Was Minority Report

July 3, 2026
Culture

‘The Most America 250 Thing I’ve Ever Seen’: Nobody Can Explain This Rooftop Brawl Video and X Is Losing Its Mind Over It

July 3, 2026
Culture

‘You’re Being Used as a Hard Man to Scare’: Video of Police Approaching Man in Pub Over Protest Plans Goes Viral

July 3, 2026
Advertisement