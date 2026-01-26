Everyone’s furious on behalf of the housecleaner asked to find 100 mini ducks “to ensure a job well done”

A couple who hid 100 tiny plastic ducks around their apartment for a hired cleaner to find has infuriated the internet.

The challenge was framed by the couple as a way to "ensure a job well done," and was shared online through photos of the ducks alongside a post-it note attached to a glass jar that read, "To our cleaner, we hid 100 mini ducks around our apartment. We do this to ensure a job well done! Please leave ALL ducks in this jar."

An image of the note, signed “S+J,” along with pictures of tiny ducks hidden all over a dust and grime-covered apartment circulated, sparking outrage from some, and defensive responses from others.

@PatsKam reposted images of the cleaners’ duck hunt to X on Jan. 22, 2026, along with the caption, "I would in fact, never clean for them again!"

Commenters debated whether the challenge was completely insulting or just an employer vetting workers who enter their home.

Many dismissed the challenge as pedantic, disrespectful, and an insulting "a**ole move," declaring they'd leave the apartment without cleaning it. Others suggested evil ways for the cleaners to get even.

People who wrote they’ve been burned by cleaners or other in-home service workers argued that trust needs to be earned… and some assert that hiding 100 ducks in your apartment for a cleaner to find is one way to do it.

I would in fact, never clean for them again! ?? pic.twitter.com/cFQPoJVcWr — Kam (@PatsKam) January 22, 2026

"It’s hard to trust these days with upfront services, ive been screwed over a lot by services like for home repair etc, but you don’t do THIS kinda baby s**t." wrote @wolfiisaur. "do research and look at the BBB, reviews, websites, as best as you can to avoid crap."

"You shouldn’t treat any worker this way, but most especially not workers who have access to your toothbrush and your refrigerator," chimed in @RobertJSteven.

"Ummm... Have you never hired cleaners?" asked @PatentlyPietro. "Some are good, but others steal, reuse toilet rags to wash dishes, snoop through belongings, skip areas that 'look good enough.' Trust is earned. The people who can't handle being tested are snowflakes."

