Worker Questions ‘Odd’ Office Culture After Longtime Employee’s Behavior Sparks Workplace Tensions

Five days ago, in a post on Reddit's r/paralegal group, a user described what they referred to as an "odd office culture" at a disability law firm. The paralegal sought advice, alleging that the close working relationship between a long-serving employee and an attorney had led to workplace tensions and staff turnover.

The OP joined the firm at the start of the year and then moved through a number of positions, starting with handling client intakes, moving on to preparing hearing files and eventually becoming a case manager. Although they described their experience with the attorney in question as mostly positive, they noted that the senior paralegal's behavior had made the work environment more awkward.

The paralegal mentioned in the post reportedly kept saying that she had worked with the attorney for about 20 years and emphasizing how well she knew him. Although both were married to other people, the OP initially thought the two were a married couple.

The older paralegal allegedly gave the OP incorrect instructions, which led them to go directly to the attorney for advice.

The situation worsened after the firm hired a new legal assistant who was the attorney's neighbor. The OP said the long-serving paralegal had become more protective of the attorney by then and had confronted the new employee by slamming her hands down on the assistant's desk. According to the post, the older paralegal claimed to know the attorney better than anybody else, including his food preferences and the smells he disliked, and insisted that others accept their close relationship.

The user said the attorney then had to put the paralegal on leave for two weeks and that she now works remotely. Even though changes had taken place, the OP still felt uncomfortable about an upcoming trip to a meeting of a state agency committee, where both employees were expected to attend.

The OP wondered whether they should have to travel with a colleague whose behavior had made them feel uneasy, despite "definitely omitting a fair amount of detail and context."

The OP also hoped for more severe disciplinary measures but did not want to give up a job they would otherwise have enjoyed. In addition, the firm supports the poster's academic aspirations.

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The post received replies from other legal professionals, several of whom described similar experiences with long-time employees who had especially close relationships with attorneys or partners. One commenter said they had worked with a similar employee for 20 years and were now thinking about quitting because many colleagues had done the same. Another mentioned an employee who emphasized her personal relationships with the managing attorneys, leading to gossip and divisions among the support staff.

Other commenters advised the poster to maintain boundaries, document workplace interactions and, if needed, check with the attorney. However, not everyone considered the incident a valid reason to dismiss the paralegal in question. One commenter explained that the alleged confrontation was unprofessional but did not justify firing someone who had worked for the firm for 20 years.