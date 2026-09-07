A woman is criticizing what she sees as the growing expectation to tip, calling tipping culture “out of control” in a TikTok that has received more than 188,000 likes and 3,559 comments at the time of publication.

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In the TikTok, @yourcorporatebestie says people don't have to agree with her, but makes it clear that she is “not tipping you for some s--t that is really not even tipable.”

Woman Says She’s Being Asked To Tip at Places That Never Asked Before

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She then explains where she believes tipping is appropriate, saying, “Service providers are one thing,” before adding, “Tattoo artists, cosmetologists, estheticians, hairdressers, makeup artists, whatever, that’s one thing.”

She also says she tips servers, delivery drivers and workers handling takeout orders.

She says drive-thrus are one place where she doesn't believe tipping should be expected. “Ben and Jerry’s for a f------g scoop of ice cream? No,” she tells viewers, adding, “It’s not happening.”

While she specifically criticized tipping at drive-thrus, viewers shared examples of other places where they believe customers shouldn't be expected to tip. “Why am I tipping at buffets. I served myself,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Why am I tipping at the merch table at a concert??”

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A third commenter said they were asked to tip at a self-serve frozen yogurt establishment. Like the TikToker, the commenter said they didn't believe a tip was warranted. “Self serve frozen yogurt!? Like all you did was turn the tip screen around,” they wrote.

Image Credit: TikTok | @ilovemewox

Another commenter questioned, “HOW am I tipping for the pizza that I’m PICKING UP,” while someone else agreed about merch tables, writing, “T shirt vendors at festivals.. like why would I tip you for handing me a shirt that was 5 feet away.”

Meanwhile, several commenters questioned the expectation to tip at Starbucks, with some pointing to the price of drinks. “Starbucks. I’m already paying 11 dollars for a drink. I’m not tipping you,” one TikToker wrote.

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Another commenter echoed @yourcorporatebestie’s criticism of tipping culture, writing, “Tipping culture has just gotten entirely out of hand across the board. Like can we please just pay people livable wages and get rid of tipping entirely?”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the TikTok. The details above reflect @yourcorporatebestie’s views on tipping culture and comments shared by viewers on the video.