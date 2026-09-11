Woman Says She’s Ready for a Relationship—Brother Responds

TikTok user @alexaabney69 frequently shares videos featuring conversations with her brother, often highlighting their sibling dynamic. A recent exchange about dating has caught viewers’ attention, drawing more than 730,000 views and over 1,280 comments.

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The video begins with Alexa telling her brother, “I've been thinking about it a lot, and I kind of feel like I'm ready for a real relationship and a real boyfriend.”

When her brother responds with a questioning “Okay?” she asks whether he thinks she is ready, saying that she believes she is.

“Maybe you should stop talking to d-----bags, then,” he replies. When Alexa says she doesn't know whether someone is a d-----bag until she starts dating them, her brother pushes back.

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“Everyone knows,” he says. “We all can tell except for you.” He then suggests that Alexa look for something less surface-level in her next relationship. She responds that she likes the personalities of the men she has dated in the past.

“You and who else? You and no one else likes their personality,” her brother replies.

The comments can't get enough of their dynamic

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The exchange prompted plenty of reactions from viewers, with several commenters focusing on the brother’s blunt approach to his sister’s dating life.

“His man of honor speech is going to be the best part of your future wedding,” one user wrote.

Another commenter said the brother appeared to care about his sister and wanted her to have better experiences in her relationships.

“Girl he loves you, is tired of seeing you get hurt, and knows you deserve better,” the commenter wrote.

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Other viewers agreed with the brother’s assessment of Alexa’s dating choices.

“So according to brother, she’s in fact not ready,” one user wrote.

“Bro is 100% correct. Listen to him,” another commenter said.

The comments largely centered on the brother’s criticism of Alexa’s past relationships and whether she should take his advice as she looks for a future partner.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances or conversations described in the TikTok video. The details in this article are based on @alexaabney69’s account and the video she shared.