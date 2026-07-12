A Woman Found Out Her Biological Father Is a Billionaire — He Met Her Once, Said He Could Get Attached, and Then Cut Off All Contact

A woman said she learned in her 20s that the man who raised her was not her biological father. She said the discovery changed how she understood her life up to that point.

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The bigger shock, however, was discovering that her biological father is a billionaire who repeatedly refused to have a relationship with her.



The story was shared on Reddit’s r/GirlDinnerDiaries forum and has racked up more than 6,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments from people debating whether the billionaire father owes her anything.

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In the post, the woman said her biological father was worth more than $10 billion and was still married. “My bio dad meanwhile is worth over 10 billies but doesn’t want anything to do with me,” she wrote.

According to the Redditor, her mother later admitted she had an affair that resulted in her birth. She also said her mother blackmailed the biological father into paying for her college education.

The woman said she eventually tracked down her biological father through a DNA test and met him about seven years ago. During that meeting, he told her “I could see myself getting really attached to you.” The original poster described feeling an immediate connection.

“I felt like for the first time in my life someone really understood me and a missing puzzle piece clicked in,” she wrote. But that relationship never developed.

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The Redditor said her biological father ghosted her after the meeting. Despite trying to reconnect by attending conferences where he would be speaking, she said she was never able to get back in touch with him. Now that she is married and has children of her own, she wishes her biological father could meet them.

Reddit Gives the Woman a Reality Check

Many commenters sympathized with the woman while arguing her biological father had already shown through his actions that he did not want a relationship.

“If he wanted to, he would have been in your life and would have supported you more without your mom needing to ‘blackmail’ him,” the top-rated comment read. “It’s better to concentrate on the people who chose you.”

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Others questioned why she continued to pursue someone who had repeatedly distanced himself. “100%. The man that raised you and loves you is your dad,” another wrote. “The biological dad… has made no effort to rectify this and doesn’t sound like a stand-up kind of guy.”

Several users noted that child support claims typically belong to the custodial parent on behalf of a minor child, not to the adult child themselves. The Daily Dot did not independently verify this legal point.

Others debated whether the billionaire had any moral obligation to support his biological daughter, regardless of whether he wanted a relationship with her.

“He chose not to,” one user wrote. “This guy has something majorly wrong with him.”

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Some commenters, however, shifted the focus away from the billionaire altogether.

“Everyone is stuck on the billionaire part and skipping over the fact that her adopted dad doesn’t know she isn’t his,” one Redditor observed.

The post was shared on Reddit’s r/GirlDinnerDiaries by the user u/Haunting_Roll_915. The poster did not reveal the identity of the billionaire she believed was her biological father. The Daily Dot could not independently verify her claims.