‘New Adventures Are Around the Corner’: Google Personally Responded to a TikToker Who Showed Her Followers How to Fly Across Europe for $20

An influencer’s travel hack to go to Europe for cheap has left TikTok stunned. Especially after it earned a personal response from Google. Many were shocked at the sheer number of places they could visit on a budget.

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They didn’t realize they could be saving a whole lot of money if they booked tickets like her. The renowned influencer Brooke Volpe, who goes by @brooke_volpe, received 7.5 million views on her viral video.

Volpe shared a method for booking cheap international flights using Google Flights.

Her solution to that was none other than Google Flights—she shared details about how to book through the online application. For the video, she added Europe as her target destination. The first step to getting tickets for cheap was to book a one-way ticket.

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@brooke_volpe Idk if this is common knowledge but I hope this helps. Time to plan my next trip?‍↕️ #travel ♬ original sound - Brooke Volpe

She claimed it was extremely important to initially book a one-way ticket from any major international airport. For example, she picked New York and typed in ‘Anywhere’ when the website asked for a destination.

Next, she instructed viewers to leave the ‘Destination’ tab empty and hit ‘Explore.’ Immediately, a window for travel dates opens up. One can pick anywhere between 6 months and a specific month of their preference.

nce those details are entered, a map view appears showing airports and the cost to reach them. In the video, the influencer zoomed into Europe for the video to give viewers insight into the price.

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The first destination she clicked on was Barcelona, which cost $141 for a one-way trip. The woman explained that since it was a reasonable amount, there was room to travel elsewhere, like Paris—for $20.

TikTok Was Stunned to Learn About the Influencer’s Travel Hack…

Some of the other destinations included Rome for $24, Athens for $45, Edinburgh for $30, Malta for $26, and Stockholm for $30. The TikTok video featured many such places with similar price brackets, provided it was a one-way ticket from one destination to another.

Although Volpe was uncertain whether the feature was widely known, commenters said they had not heard of it.

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Image Credit: TikTok | @brooke_volpe

One user claimed, “We’re being scammed so bad in the States.” On that note, another individual claimed they paid $22, which is nearly the same as a ticket to Rome—for popcorn. Others expressed their gratitude and thanked her for the new way to save money on travel.

Google's official TikTok account commented on the video, writing, “New adventures are around the corner.” Volpe replied, “Updating my resume to personally acknowledged by Google [sic].”

This article solely reflects the claims made by @brooke_volpe on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the cost of airfare highlighted by the content creator.