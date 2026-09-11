Man Moves to Downtown LA and Says Every Night Is a “War Zone”

TikTok user @yamensanders, whose name is Yamen, recently shared his experience after moving to downtown Los Angeles. The video, which has drawn more than 932,000 views and 3,783 comments, details some of the things he says he has encountered while living there.

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Yamen gives the update while walking down a Los Angeles street.

“So a lot of y’all know I just moved to downtown LA,” he says in the video. “And man, living down here is crazy.”

Yamen then describes some of the sounds he has heard at night.

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“Every night is like a war zone. Helicopters, explosions, I’m like, ‘Why am I hearing explosions?’ It’s two in the morning,” he says. He also describes people yelling loudly at 3 a.m. and tires screeching as though drag races are taking place outside.

He goes on to explain other things that happen, such as people yelling loudly at three in the morning and tires screeching like there are drag races going on outside. Another complaint was the amount of dog poop he says he sees on the ground that has not been picked up.

Viewers Share Their Own Experiences With Downtown LA

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The video prompted commenters to share their own opinions and experiences with downtown Los Angeles.

“LA natives know that DTLA & Hollywood aren’t the places to live or be,” one user wrote.

“DTLA ain’t the place to be in LA bruh,” another commenter said. “I avoid DTLA at all costs,” a third user wrote.

Some commenters also shared advice based on their own experiences.

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“I chose to live in DTLA for two years and walked everywhere. It’s definitely not for the faint of heart, and you need to have strong situational awareness to navigate that area of LA,” one commenter wrote.

Others suggested different places to live.

“That’s not where people from LA live! Go live in Pasadena or like Highland Park lol,” one user said. Not everyone viewed living in DTLA negatively, however.

“Dont listen to anyone else here. Living in DTLA builds character,” one commenter joked.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of @yamensanders’ account about his experience living in downtown Los Angeles. The information in this article is based on statements he made in his TikTok video, including his descriptions of the noise, nighttime activity and other conditions he says he has encountered since moving to the area.