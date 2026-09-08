A TikTok video posted by creator @_johnnyamerica describes an incident in which a man was arrested after allegedly taking down Flock cameras in a New Mexico county and bringing them to the sheriff’s office. The video received over 900,000 views with over 4500 comments since it was posted.

Featured Video

The creator, whose account is named News By Johnny, recorded himself reacting to the incident. He identified the suspect as Johnvon Martinez and played a recording in which Martinez discussed his actions.

In a video recorded from his pickup truck, Martinez said he acted after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office decided to stop using Flock cameras, a decision he praised.

According to Martinez, he decided to dismantle the county’s Flock cameras himself because he believed the sheriff’s office had other matters to handle. The video showed the dismantled cameras in the back of his truck. Martinez said he planned to deliver them to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

The TikToker said Martinez not only dismantled the devices but also recorded himself doing so. According to the video, Martinez was arrested after arriving at the sheriff’s office. He was charged with interference with communication and attempting to commit a felony.

Some Commenters Called Martinez a Hero After He Dismantled the Cameras

According to the TikTok creator, Martinez’s actions came after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office stopped using Flock Safety technology.

Advertisement

He said the decision was intended to create an independent automatic license plate reader system accessible only to law enforcement agencies in the county or state. He said the goal was to limit access to the information to participating local agencies rather than agencies using Flock Safety.

The creator said the incident was the second involving Martinez and Flock cameras. He said Martinez was previously accused of damaging Flock cameras in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Some commenters expressed support for Martinez, with several calling him a hero. One commenter suggested Martinez should run for mayor, writing, “He should run for mayor, can we nominate him?”

Advertisement

Another commenter wrote, "Not all heroes wear capes." Another user said the cameras were an invasion of privacy and supported Martinez’s actions. They wrote, "This is what we need to be protesting against. It is an infringement on our freedom."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by @_johnnyamerica, including details about Martinez’s arrest and the allegations against him. The account of the incident is based on statements made by the creator and Martinez in the videos.