‘It’s Undercutting’: Homeowner’s Lakefront Erosion Video Has the Internet Playing Engineer

A video shared to X by the account @financedystop, originally posted on YouTube by @curts_corner_tupelo, showed a homeowner documenting erosion along his lakefront property.

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"What options do I have? My yard is falling into the lake," he said at the start of the clip.

He estimated the extent of the damage while walking along the shoreline. "I've lost about, I don't know, three or four or five feet worth of my yard into the lake. It's fallen in. It's undercutting," he said, explaining that waves moving beneath the bank were causing the dirt above to collapse into the water.

His yard is literally falling into the lake and he has no idea what to do.



The obvious option is paying $60,000 for a seawall.



The problem is his neighbors already did that, and their seawalls are falling apart too.



So now he’s stuck watching his property slowly disappear… pic.twitter.com/PdlzIDHAQ7 — Financial Dystopia (@financedystop) July 7, 2026

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The homeowner pointed out nearby properties with existing seawalls that haven't performed well. "There's been issues with seawalls. You can see neighbor across the way has a seawall that's fallen in. My neighbor next to us has a seawall well, you can't see where it's fallen in, but his has fallen in," he said.

He added that another nearby wall, only a year or two old, remained intact. He weighed the cost of a full seawall installation against other options. "Do I do a $60,000 seawall that's, you know, 200 feet long? I don't think so," he said.

Walking closer to the eroded section, the homeowner described how little usable yard space remained. "My mower will barely fit. It won't fit right here. I mean, we're talking about three feet from where it starts falling into the lake," he said.

He ended the video with a direct appeal to viewers. "So I need to know what to do. What can I do?" he asked, listing the seawall, the sandless bags, and the dirt-refill option once more, "What options do I have other than that? Let me know."

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Viewers responded with a range of suggestions. One commenter described a seawall built on Lake Erie in 2020, writing that it involved driving "heavy gauge steel plate into the clay 10 feet below the sand," and adding, "nothing else works," provided neighboring properties take the same approach.

Another commenter offered a lower-cost option, writing, "Try water activated sandless bags. It'll save the heavy lifting."

The homeowner later listed two alternative methods he was considering: pulling clay from beneath the lake to reshape and reinforce the bank with riprap, or bringing in truckloads of red dirt to rebuild the slope.

I tried other options but were futile.



This sea wall was constructed on Lake Erie in 2020. The only way to save your property.

They drive heavy gauge steel plate into the clay 10 feet below the sand.

Nothing else works.

All the ideas you are hoping might work won’t work.… pic.twitter.com/2GdhefGbDV — Gary Langeman (@langeinflorida) July 7, 2026

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One other commenter agreed with the steel plate suggestion, writing, "Sheet piles. Cap them with stone to make them look pretty, but they won't go anywhere."

The video did not identify the specific lake, state, or region where the property is located, and the homeowner did not specify whether he had consulted a licensed contractor or engineer before posting the video.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the extent of the erosion or the property details described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on YouTube and reposted on X by @financedystop. The identity of the homeowner and the location of the property have not been confirmed.