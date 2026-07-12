A Woman Told Restaurant Staff She Was ‘Very Viral’ After They Called Her ‘Ma’am’ — the Manager Didn’t Back Down and X Is Cheering

An influencer's heated confrontation with restaurant staff went viral on X after she told employees she was 'a very, very, very viral social media influencer.' She berated employees over being addressed as “ma’am.”

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“Do you know I’m a very, very, very viral social media influencer?”



Woman goes off on a server at Robinson Ale House, then completely loses it on the manager after he tells her she was rude for sitting at a dirty table.

She says she was recording the whole thing and calls him… pic.twitter.com/c36bbZc1yD — ChaosLensX (@ChaosLensX) July 12, 2026

The clip, originally shared on X by @ChaosLensX, had drawn 140,000 views and more than 2,100 likes as of publication. The video sparked a wave of criticism online and now many viewers are siding with the restaurant’s manager.

According to the post, the incident took place at Robinson Ale House. According to the post, the woman became upset after sitting at a dirty table and was confronted by the manager, who told her she had been rude to staff.

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“Do you know I’m a very, very, very viral social media influencer?”

The footage shows the woman arguing with employees after a server repeatedly addresses her as “ma’am.” She objected to the term and accused staff of being disrespectful, while the manager pushed back, telling her she was the one behaving rudely.

At one point, the woman tells the manager she has been recording the interaction and calls him “one of the nastiest managers” she has ever encountered.

The confrontation quickly spilled onto X, where users overwhelmingly defended the restaurant employees and criticized the woman’s behavior.

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“CUSTOMERS ARE NOT ALWAYS RIGHT coming from the manager is absolutely fing AMAZING! I am so fing happy to hear that come out of a manager’s mouth!” one user wrote.

Another commented, “She should have trespassed this loudmouth [expletive] as soon as she stormed in acting a fool.”

A third user suggested the incident may have begun before the camera started rolling, writing, “Sounds to me like a place where you’re supposed to wait to be seated and she took her own initiative probably cutting in line causing a problem for the whole store.”

Others focused on the influencer’s repeated insistence that she wasn’t doing anything wrong.

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“Towards the end she states, ‘I don’t complain for nothin’.’ Yet that is all she ever does in every video,” one viewer wrote. Another added, “She’s really good at making everyone hate her and still not get what she wanted. Olympic level talent.”

Some commenters praised the manager for standing firm instead of apologizing to appease a difficult customer. “Good on this manager. He wasn’t having any of her crap,” one person wrote.

Another user, who said they had worked in the service industry for years, commented, “I’d bet that she was fishing for a free drink or meal and got pissed when it didn’t work.”

The restaurant, Robinson Ale House, had not publicly commented on the incident as of publication.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @ChaosLensX. The identity of the woman and the specific circumstances of the incident have not been confirmed. Robinson Ale House did not respond to a request for comment as of publication.