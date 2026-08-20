Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Shares Heartbreaking Statement in Light of Late Actress’s Death—Internet Reacts

Hayden Panettiere’s ex, Wladimir Klitschko, shared a heartbreaking statement shortly after the late actress's death. The two shared a romantic relationship until it ended in 2018. Since her death, condolences have been pouring in from across the world.

Klitschko paid his respects in a detailed statement offering his condolences to her family via his X account @Klitschko. The former professional boxer reportedly dated and was engaged to Panettiere between 2009 and 2018. The two shared a daughter.

In the statement, he expressed his profound sadness over her “tragic” death. Although they had not been romantically involved since 2018, he said he deeply respected her, especially as the mother of their daughter, Kaya.

Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief.



The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.



She built… pic.twitter.com/etL169NOmB — Klitschko (@Klitschko) August 18, 2026

He also highlighted her decorated career as an actress and fondly remembered her perseverance through the “darker side” of the film industry in Hollywood. He also said, “Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives.”

The former Ukrainian boxer promised his daughter that he would always speak about her mother respectfully in her absence and would ensure she remembers her mom as the person she was.

He also laid heavy emphasis on the fact that she was gone too early from this world, while acknowledging the grief her family, friends, colleagues, and fans felt. He said, “Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon.”

The Internet was Touched by the Statement Made by Hayden Panettiere’s Ex

He closed the statement with one additional request: that fans and supporters respect his and the family's privacy as they process their grief.

The statement and what appeared to be a wholesome family picture of the late Ice Princess actress, him, and their daughter were viewed by over 3.6 million X users. Many shared in the grief and loss he felt.

Heartbreaking words ? Hayden’s life talent and the memories she leaves behind will never be forgotten My deepest condolences to Kaya her family, friends and everyone who loved her. ?️ May she rest in eternal peace. #WeLoveYouHayden pic.twitter.com/0trzafat8T — Shakur Surve (@Shakurs17) August 18, 2026

Many of the late actress’ fans took to the comments of the X post and extended their sympathy during this difficult time. They also adhered to his wish for privacy and respect as he navigated this difficult season of his life with their daughter Kaya.

A user empathized with the situation from their own experience with loss and wrote, “My sincerest condolences to you and Kaya…May God rest Hayden’s beautiful soul.” Similarly, another said, “I have no words for this. I wish you and your daughter all the best.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.