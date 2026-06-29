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Florida Roofer Walked Away From an $8,000 Job Over One Small Detail—and He Has No Regrets

9:09 AM CDT on June 29, 2026

Florida roofer walks away from $8000 job

Florida roofer walks away from $8000 job

|Instagram/Providence Roofing

A video posted to the Instagram account @providenceroofingflorida and reshared to X by @financedystop, in which a Florida roofing contractor describes declining an $8,000 job over a $200 gap in price, has drawn a split reaction from viewers.

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The man in the video, who appears to be the owner of Providence Roofing Florida, laid out his reasoning in detail on his Instagram post.

"I just walked away from an $8,000 job for a difference of $200," he said at the start. "And it wasn't the $200 difference that I walked from."

The job was a roof replacement on a house being flipped. The client told him he was flipping the house and did not care about quality — it was all about price.

The contractor said he told the client at that point that he was probably not the right contractor for the job. The client asked for a quote anyway.

He put together an estimate just under $8,000.

Two other contractors had bid on the job at $7,500 and $7,800, both of which included all wood replacement in their prices. The client told him those bids were lower and said he would go with one of them. The contractor said that was fine.

Then the client asked him to drop his price by $200 to stay competitive. "I just had this feeling like he is already this difficult to work with, and it's a small job for me," the contractor said. "It's gonna be a problem job."

When the client demanded a $200 discount, he stood his ground. The client shrugged it off, scoffing that it was only $200. "Exactly," he countered. "It’s only $200. So if you want the work done, you’ll pay it." When the client refused, the contractor walked away.

"I actually feel a relief because I don't have to do that job," he said. "And I know it would have been a problem."

Some called it a costly mistake. "Perfect example of an idiot do not look up the individual who will lose $7,800," the commenter wrote. "Because of two hundred dollars. I bet when his house payment or his kids need school supplies or he's really hungry. I bet he wished he had taken that roofing job and didn't throw it away because of his big man morals for 2 hundred dollars."

Another commenter acknowledged that the context matters. "Sometimes you're desperate for work, but if not, make good business decisions such as this," the commenter wrote.

Others called it a sound business decision. "That's the goal when you own your own business — walk away from work you know won't turn out well," the commenter wrote. "It doesn't matter what kind of business you're in."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the negotiation described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on Instagram by @providenceroofingflorida and reshared on X by @financedystop. The identity of the client and the specific location of the job in Florida have not been confirmed.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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