We’ve all gone on a first date, and let’s be honest, they can be really intimidating. Our palms are wet with sweat, our stomachs are knotted, and our hearts are racing. It’s always nerve-wracking, regardless of how long we’ve known them.

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The internet is in awe of the unexpected way a Las Vegas man intervened to help when he saw how nervous a stranger was during their dinner date. “I was on a date last night at a very nice Mexican restaurant. It’s a Mexican restaurant with an amazing view,” TikTok creator and real estate agent Drayton Nay (@draytonnay) said.

“I was sitting off to the left, where you can see downtown.” According to Mary Sue, he then dives right into the story. A young couple sat at a table next to him and his date once they were seated. The content creator knew right away that it was their first date.

According to Nay, “The way he was acting, the questions they were asking each other, and they both worked at the same spot.” He added, “They were sitting right next to us. So, we could hear everything that was going on.”

He then decided to go to their shared server to remove a moment from a dreaded date. “‘Take my card. I’m paying for their meal,’” he recalls telling the server. “‘Just say, ‘We take care of all our VIPS. You have no bill.’”

The young man anxiously asked for the check after the couple had finished eating. He had no idea that the content creator had it covered. Suddenly, the server delivers the exact message that Nay asked verbatim.

“The waiter turned right around and said, ‘Oh, sir. There is no check. We take care of our VIPS. Have a good night and just walked away,” he said. Both were obviously confused. “‘The girl goes, ‘You’re a VIP? I thought you had never been here before,’” he recalls the woman asking and the man stuttering afterwards. “‘I guess so. So, I guess we can go.’”

Nay’s date, on the other hand was unfazed, “My girl across me is looking at me and goes, ‘You did that, didn’t you?’” With over 199,000 views, Nay's story touched many people’s hearts and virtually praised him for his act of kindness.

“Kindness is free. That’s an adorable story. You’re so kind,” one viewer wrote. Another viewer wrote, “He’s the VIP and you’re the real MVP.” A third viewer wrote, “That was sooo sweet of you to do, neither one of them will forget that experience on their first date together.”

A fourth viewer complimented him, “You did a beautiful thing and help that young man secure a second [date].” “Awwww you made me tear up!!! thank you for that…. we need more kindness in this world,” a fifth viewer wrote.

It seems that society has grown colder and more aloof over time, with fewer interactions, smiles, and friendly gestures. Additionally, the data shows that it is not an imagination.

According to a Gallup survey, 64% of those 65 and over feel safe showing kindness to strangers, compared with 49% of those ages 30-49 and 35% of those ages 18-29.

Even though it is not quite dead, kindness is undoubtedly on life support, particularly among younger people. Thus, capture each lovely moment and share it with others.