‘The Simulation Is Glitching’: Family Finds Painting of Themselves in Airbnb and X Cannot Decide If It Is Real or Staged

A family says they found a framed painting of themselves hanging inside a San Diego Airbnb. Their video reaction has drawn more than 2 million views on X as of publication.

Featured Video

The post was reposted by @WallStreetApes.The video showed the family looking around the Airbnb shortly after arriving. As they walk through the rental, they stop in front of a large framed beach picture hanging on the wall.

This family checked into an Airbnb in San Diego, California



They look at this well and there is a large picture of people at the beach. The dad looks at it and says, “That looks like me” about a guy in the water



The picture is of them, the girls, the dad, the whole family is at… pic.twitter.com/yIUD5miLXS — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 11, 2026

The father looks at one of the people standing in the water before saying, “That looks like me.”

Advertisement

At first, the rest of the family laughs. But after taking a closer look, they begin comparing the people in the picture to themselves. The daughters pointed toward different figures and said the painting appeared to show their entire family enjoying a day at the beach. As they continue examining the picture, they become increasingly convinced it isn’t just a coincidence.

Reactions on X Are Divided Over Whether the Video Is Staged

The clip drew divided reactions on X, with many users questioning whether the video was staged.

One commenter wrote, “The probability of them owning the place themselves and this being fake is immeasurably higher than a random picture being.” Another added, “This is so obviously staged and everyone falling for it looks dumb fr...”

Advertisement

Others tried to come up with less obvious explanations. One person suggested the Airbnb host may have found an old family photo online and turned it into wall art before their stay. Another wondered if the family had rented the property before and simply forgotten about the artwork.

Some Viewers Took the Video at Face Value

Several viewers joked that the bizarre coincidence looked like proof the world was “a simulation.”

“The simulation is glitching,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Finding a literal painting of YOUR family inside a random Airbnb is actual simulation glitch behavior. One commenter suggested the family should buy a lottery ticket if the discovery was genuine.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events shown in the video. The details above reflect the account as reposted on X by @WallStreetApes. The identities of the family, the original poster, and the Airbnb property have not been confirmed.