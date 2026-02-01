Disney+ plans to introduce vertical videos this year with the hopes of boosting engagement.

Disney had a Tech + Data Showcase at CES in Las Vegas this week, and Erin Teague, EVP of Product Management for Disney Entertainment and ESPN, spoke about the decision to add vertical videos to Disney+ (via Deadline).

“We’re obviously thinking about integrating vertical video in ways that are native to core user behaviors,” Teague explained. “So, it won’t be a kind of a disjointed, random experience.”

“Vertical videos are really great as daily habits. snackable, short, bite sized experiences,” she added.

“We’ll look to evolve the experience over time,” a Disney announcement explained. They said the aim is to “explore its use in a variety of ways across categories, and content types, for a personalized and dynamic feed. That will include expanding across news and entertainment, turning Disney+ into a must-visit daily destination.”

This news comes about a month after Disney revealed their new partnership with OpenAI, which also upset a faction of diehard fans.

The Internet reacts to Disney+'s vertical plan:

Naturally, people have a lot of thoughts about Disney's upcoming plans. Most people aren't thrilled about the idea of Disney+ turning into TikTok.

Did we learn nothing from Wall-E?

No one wants this.

What are they even doing at this point ?



We want original, good quality content, not AI slop and brainrot that steals from the talented artists that made the movies and shows we love in the first place. — Adam (@Sightlinecritic) January 8, 2026

Not a good look.

"Must-visit daily destination" is code for "We are engineering an addiction loop." They realized that cinema is too slow for the dopamine-fried brain of 2026. — inomy (@askinomy) January 9, 2026

The death of quality.

Pick a lane, Disney.

Pixar is literally making a movie about how bad this stuff is for kids — Downhillknight (@Downhillnight) January 8, 2026

IYKYK.

We're begging.

Jesus… just make quality movies and shows — James ⚡️ (@tranquilpleb) January 9, 2026

Well said.

Counterpoint.

Is this the end?

