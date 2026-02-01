Disney+ plans to introduce vertical videos this year with the hopes of boosting engagement.
Disney had a Tech + Data Showcase at CES in Las Vegas this week, and Erin Teague, EVP of Product Management for Disney Entertainment and ESPN, spoke about the decision to add vertical videos to Disney+ (via Deadline).
“We’re obviously thinking about integrating vertical video in ways that are native to core user behaviors,” Teague explained. “So, it won’t be a kind of a disjointed, random experience.”
“Vertical videos are really great as daily habits. snackable, short, bite sized experiences,” she added.
“We’ll look to evolve the experience over time,” a Disney announcement explained. They said the aim is to “explore its use in a variety of ways across categories, and content types, for a personalized and dynamic feed. That will include expanding across news and entertainment, turning Disney+ into a must-visit daily destination.”
This news comes about a month after Disney revealed their new partnership with OpenAI, which also upset a faction of diehard fans.
The Internet reacts to Disney+'s vertical plan:
Naturally, people have a lot of thoughts about Disney's upcoming plans. Most people aren't thrilled about the idea of Disney+ turning into TikTok.
Did we learn nothing from Wall-E?
No one wants this.
Not a good look.
The death of quality.
Pick a lane, Disney.
IYKYK.
We're begging.
Well said.
Counterpoint.
Is this the end?
