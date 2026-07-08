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Customer Returns To Restaurant Over Sweet Tea, Claims Damaged Food — Video Sparks Debate

5:08 AM CDT on July 8, 2026

This customer says she returned multiple times over tea and damaged food containers

A customer says she returned multiple times over tea and damaged food containers.

|Images via X/Chicago_Goofies

A video shared on X by the user @Chicago_Goofies shows a confrontation between a restaurant customer and staff members. Below it, viewers are talking about what happened during the dispute and whether the customer’s claims were justified.

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The post claimed that the woman in the video had returned to a restaurant after picking up breakfast.

At first, she complained that she'd received unsweetened tea instead of the sweet tea she ordered and later that her food containers were damaged.

According to the caption of the post, the restaurant allegedly has surveillance footage showing the woman dropping the bag herself before returning to request replacements. However, the post did not provide the restaurant’s name, location, or the surveillance footage in the claim. None of it could be independently verified by the Daily Dot.

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The video's text overlay read: “I went to pick up breakfast … and somehow had to walk back into the restaurant THREE times. Watch until the end.” In the footage, the woman can be heard complaining about receiving unsweetened tea. She says she came back because she did not want the drink she got and wanted the order corrected.

Then she complained that her food containers were damaged, too. The exchange grew heated, with both the woman and the employee raising their voices.

At this point, the customer says she recorded the encounter and plans to share the footage online.

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In the end, the customer is seen leaving as she continues to criticize the restaurant and its employees.

As of publication, the video has 255,000 views on X. Many commenters accused the customer of refusing to take responsibility, while others criticized the way the video was framed and the assumptions being made about the people involved. Several also used offensive language directed at the woman, while others were against what they described as attempts to generalize the actions of one person to a community.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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