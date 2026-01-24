Skip to Content
Entertainment

Chris Pratt weighs in on the Tilly Norwood of it all: “I don’t feel like someone’s gonna replace me”

"This stuff that requires human yearning and suffering and vision in art."

10:00 AM CST on January 24, 2026

chris pratt on tilly norwood
@Variety/X

Chris Pratt isn't worried about the AI "actress," Tilly Norwood.

Back in September, the Dutch founder of Particle 6 Productions, Eline Van der Velden, announced Xicoia, “the world’s first artificial intelligence talent studio.” This included the news of a fake performer named Tilly. Unsurprisingly, people were not happy about the idea of an AI actor.

This week, Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jurassic World star, Chris Pratt, spoke to Variety while promoting his new movie, Mercy. The film is about AI, so it's no surprise Pratt was asked about the possibility of AI actors. While he doesn't seem to support the idea, he's also not concerned that AI is coming for his job.

“I don’t feel like someone’s gonna replace me that’s AI,” Pratt said. “I heard this Tilly Norwood thing. I think that’s all bulls*t. I’ve never seen her in a movie. I don’t know who this b*tch is. It’s all fake until it’s something.”

Pratt said that AI can be “an amazing tool in the right hands" that will “inevitably disrupt the industry." However, he believes that “great filmmakers” will continue to make “great films.”

He added, “I don’t think you’re going to replace the human soul of a director or a writer or an actor or a singer or any of this stuff that requires human yearning and suffering and vision in art.”

You can watch his interview below:

The Internet reacts to Chris Pratt's AI comments

The Internet is having a mixed reaction to Pratt's comments. While many agree with the sentiment, most people are hung up on Pratt using the word "b*tch."

Not a great look...

...On the other hand.

There's more to consider.

Some people are here for Pratt's comments...

...While others think they make him unlikable.

Many are hung up on the language...

Comment
byu/cmaia1503 from discussion
inentertainment
Comment
byu/artbasiI from discussion
inFauxmoi

...But some don't see the issue.

Comment
byu/artbasiI from discussion
inFauxmoi

Ultimately, the conversation is about the AI.

Comment
byu/artbasiI from discussion
inFauxmoi

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

