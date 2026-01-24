Chris Pratt weighs in on the Tilly Norwood of it all: “I don’t feel like someone’s gonna replace me”

Chris Pratt isn't worried about the AI "actress," Tilly Norwood.

Back in September, the Dutch founder of Particle 6 Productions, Eline Van der Velden, announced Xicoia, “the world’s first artificial intelligence talent studio.” This included the news of a fake performer named Tilly. Unsurprisingly, people were not happy about the idea of an AI actor.

This week, Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jurassic World star, Chris Pratt, spoke to Variety while promoting his new movie, Mercy. The film is about AI, so it's no surprise Pratt was asked about the possibility of AI actors. While he doesn't seem to support the idea, he's also not concerned that AI is coming for his job.

“I don’t feel like someone’s gonna replace me that’s AI,” Pratt said. “I heard this Tilly Norwood thing. I think that’s all bulls*t. I’ve never seen her in a movie. I don’t know who this b*tch is. It’s all fake until it’s something.”

Pratt said that AI can be “an amazing tool in the right hands" that will “inevitably disrupt the industry." However, he believes that “great filmmakers” will continue to make “great films.”

He added, “I don’t think you’re going to replace the human soul of a director or a writer or an actor or a singer or any of this stuff that requires human yearning and suffering and vision in art.”

#ChrisPratt calls the buzz around AI actress Tilly Norwood “bullshit”: “I’ve never seen her in a movie. I don’t know who this bitch is.” pic.twitter.com/eLJp68qR7U — Variety (@Variety) January 21, 2026

The Internet reacts to Chris Pratt's AI comments

The Internet is having a mixed reaction to Pratt's comments. While many agree with the sentiment, most people are hung up on Pratt using the word "b*tch."

Not a great look...

Jarvis run an optics check on calling an AI Generated woman a “bitch” https://t.co/5YNLNAGj1o — Joyce ★ (@illjoy_) January 21, 2026

...On the other hand.

Very disappointing choice of words to hear from him.



That is very insulting to all the bitches of the world, comparing that disgusting inhuman abomination to them. — AnoneySnufftan-SFW (@AnoneySFWtan) January 21, 2026

There's more to consider.

I respect the honesty, but calling it bullshit skips the real conversation.



AI talent isn’t about fame today, it’s about distribution tomorrow. That’s the part people keep missing — Samuel Peter (@SamPeterToT) January 21, 2026

Some people are here for Pratt's comments...

No PR fluff, no pretending. He said exactly what a lot of people are thinking — The Screen Wire (@thescreenwire) January 21, 2026

...While others think they make him unlikable.

i cant believe im about to defend ai for once but oh my god chris pratt is such an awful human being https://t.co/R9HffOMvju — ? alex ???? (@cxmeterydrivx) January 21, 2026

Many are hung up on the language...

...But some don't see the issue.

Ultimately, the conversation is about the AI.

