Chris Pratt weighs in on the Tilly Norwood of it all: “I don’t feel like someone’s gonna replace me”

Chris Pratt isn't worried about the AI "actress," Tilly Norwood.
Back in September, the Dutch founder of Particle 6 Productions, Eline Van der Velden, announced Xicoia, “the world’s first artificial intelligence talent studio.” This included the news of a fake performer named Tilly. Unsurprisingly, people were not happy about the idea of an AI actor.
This week, Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jurassic World star, Chris Pratt, spoke to Variety while promoting his new movie, Mercy. The film is about AI, so it's no surprise Pratt was asked about the possibility of AI actors. While he doesn't seem to support the idea, he's also not concerned that AI is coming for his job.
“I don’t feel like someone’s gonna replace me that’s AI,” Pratt said. “I heard this Tilly Norwood thing. I think that’s all bulls*t. I’ve never seen her in a movie. I don’t know who this b*tch is. It’s all fake until it’s something.”
Pratt said that AI can be “an amazing tool in the right hands" that will “inevitably disrupt the industry." However, he believes that “great filmmakers” will continue to make “great films.”
He added, “I don’t think you’re going to replace the human soul of a director or a writer or an actor or a singer or any of this stuff that requires human yearning and suffering and vision in art.”
You can watch his interview below:
The Internet reacts to Chris Pratt's AI comments
The Internet is having a mixed reaction to Pratt's comments. While many agree with the sentiment, most people are hung up on Pratt using the word "b*tch."
Not a great look...
...On the other hand.
There's more to consider.
Some people are here for Pratt's comments...
...While others think they make him unlikable.
Many are hung up on the language...
...But some don't see the issue.
Ultimately, the conversation is about the AI.
