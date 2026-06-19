‘Can Y’all Please Start Going Out?’: TikToker’s Complaint About Men Avoiding Bars Draws Debate on X

A TikToker's complaint that men no longer go to bars to meet women has sparked debate on X, with commenters offering their own explanations for the shift.

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"Where are you guys meeting these cute men?" she said in the video. "Because we go out to the bars every weekend. Every weekend." She said the only attractive men she encounters are in places where she would not want to be approached. The TikToker's account could not be identified in the post as of publication.

"We only see cute guys in the run clubs, at bagel shops, like f---ing at the grocery store," she said. The TikToker said she has no interest in being approached outside of a bar setting. "I'm not going to talk to you at the grocery store," she said. "The bar is the best place. Literally."

Men are no longer going out to bars to meet women and they are confused as to why: ?pic.twitter.com/kMkNTJHg8U — AlphaFox (@alphafox) June 18, 2026

A friend appearing in the video said, "They have an issue with it. They say they're not worthy. The girls are low value." Responding to her friend's explanation of men's reasoning, the TikToker said, "Well, you're never going to find anyone then."

"Why would I talk to you if I haven't had a drink?" she added. She ended the video by appealing to men watching the video. "Can y'all please start going out?" she said. "Because I know you guys aren't going to approach it at the grocery store or at the freaking run club."

Some replies found a problem with her needing alcohol to talk to men. "When she says 'I don't want to meet you when I'm sober' is the exact reason why I don't want to meet you," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter offered a woman's perspective and a better place to pick dates. "I always used to meet the most interesting men at the airport," the commenter wrote. "They were traveling for work, had a job, they were generally professionals and they weren't drunk losers who never left their zip code."

I always used to meet the most interesting men at the airport. They were traveling for work (had a job) they were generally professionals and they weren't drunk losers who never left their zip code.



I am old - just some advice for younger people, maybe. — Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft (@PalominoOMG) June 18, 2026

She also said morning encounters were unappealing. "It's also like 6 a.m.," she said. "God. Like be so f------ cool."

Some men in the comments also gave their own explanation for not visiting bars. "The beer at the grocery store is cheaper," one commenter wrote. "I also can play video games while I drink it instead of talking to obnoxious drunk people who can't handle their alcohol."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in this video. The details above reflect the video as shared on X by @alphafox. The identity of the TikToker featured in the clip, along with her original account, could not be confirmed at the time of publication.