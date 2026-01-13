Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“I know I’m late to the game”: Bradley Cooper tells Joe Rogan he just got into podcasts “eight months ago”

"Next week he will discover YouTube and rave about EpicMealTime."

3:00 PM CST on January 13, 2026

bradley cooper on joe rogan experience podcast
PowerfulJRE/YouTube

American Sniper star Bradley Cooper appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience last week and admitted he only recently got into podcasts. In fact, he thanked Rogan for leading him to TRIGGERnometry, which claims to be a "free speech" podcast that frequently features far-right personalities like Ben Shapiro.

Featured Video

While some of Cooper's fans are disappointed in him, others saw this coming a mile away.

PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Bradley Cooper thanks Joe Rogan for podcasts

Advertisement

On last Friday's episode of the highly popular Joe Rogan Experience, the actor credited his host for getting him into podcasts in the year 2025.

"I know I'm late to the game," said Cooper.

He specifically named Rogan's podcast as the spark that inflamed his love of the medium and led him to even more conservative options like TRIGGERnometry. The messages from these podcasts are now reaching his daughter.

Advertisement

"Often, I'll go to bed, and my daughter's listening to your voice," he laughed. "But I do put on headphones sometimes."

This Rogan appearance and admission to enjoying TRIGGERnometry may come as a surprise to fans. After starring in American Sniper in 2014, considered by many on the left to be a right-wing film, he went out of his way to praise President Barack Obama and attended the Democratic National Convention.

He has also signed letters in favor of left-wing causes like fighting climate change and encouraging President Joe Biden to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"You don't need to go for a right-wing grift yet"

Advertisement

However, some leftists never forgave Bradley Cooper for his role in American Sniper and carried the assumption that he holds right-wing values into 2026. This podcast appearance, therefore, came as no surprise to them.

"Wait, you're telling me the guy who played the US-sponsored psychopathic serial killer Chris Kyle in the most blatant US propaganda film, that paints said serial killer as a hero, is a complete moron?" asked @TheSchwacked. "No way!"

Tweet reading "Wait, you're telling me the guy who played the US sponsored psychopathic serial killer Chris Kyle in the most blatant US propaganda film, that paints said serial killer as a hero, is a complete moron? No way!"
@TheSchwacked/X

"This guy has just always radiated that he was this guy," wrote @GarakRobinson. "It freaks me out that people don’t see it."

Advertisement

Others think he's hopping on the conservative train to try and get himself some of that sweet right-wing podcast cash because his popularity is falling off from its 2010s peak.

"Bradley Cooper failed to grift Hollywood with his dumba** Oscar bait movies so now he gotta do side quests," @winstonsmgx declared. "Next he’s going carnivor [sic] and eat butter for snack."

Tweet reading "Bradley, don't give up. You can still win an Oscsar, Maestro just sucked ass, you could get one if you were in a better film. You don't need to go for a right wing grift yet"
@ItsIainPrice/X

"Bradley, don't give up," said @ItsIainPrice. "You can still win an Oscsar, Maestro just sucked a**, you could get one if you were in a better film. You don't need to go for a right wing grift yet."

Advertisement

Those who didn't get political got stuck on the part where Cooper just found podcasts.

Tweet reading "Next week he will discover YouTube and rave about EpicMealTime."
@TrainHamburger/X

"Next week he will discover YouTube and rave about EpicMealTime," joked @TrainHamburger.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston
Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“That’ll learn’em”: Conservative host tries to own Mark Ruffalo by deleting Avengers movies he already paid for

January 15, 2026
Entertainment

“This is not me”: Reese Witherspoon says scammers are sliding into fans’ DMs pretending to be her

"I would never reach out to you for money, for private information to create a meet-up time."

January 15, 2026
Trending

Rumors that the Starbucks unicorn frappe will return are rampant on TikTok, but is it just more 2016 nostalgia?

TikTok creators are buzzing about a fantasy Unicorn Frappe reboot.

January 15, 2026
Trending

“Whole department didn’t know what to do”: Cop admits he doesn’t know how to handle a Waymo crash

January 15, 2026
Trending

“Grand Theft Auto” players won’t stop making Charlie Kirk assassination missions

January 15, 2026
Entertainment

The director of “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5” addresses those ChatGPT accusations

"How can you possibly write a storyline with 19 characters and use ChatGPT, I don’t even understand."

January 15, 2026
Advertisement