A TikToker Recounted Being Set Up on a Date by Her Roommate, Noticing Red Flags, and Getting Diagnosed With Chlamydia Six Months Later

A TikTok video shared on X by @ReclaimD1 showed creator @greazybarbie recounting how she said she contracted chlamydia a year earlier.

Featured Video

"It's been officially one year since I got the clap," she said, clarifying she meant chlamydia rather than gonorrhea.

She said her roommate had set her up with a man she called Mike, whom she described as 6 feet 5 inches tall. "My roommate set me up with this guy who was 6 foot 5 named Mike. I was like, " Oh my God, 6 foot 5. He's a grown man. Love it," she said, adding that it happened shortly after ending a previous relationship.

Advertisement

She described Mike as pushy early on despite appearing friendly. "He keeps trying to hang out with me a little bit, a little bit pushy. I'm not thinking anything of it," she said.

Their first scheduled date fell through after Mike failed to respond for hours. "I messaged this man at like 3. I'm like, are we still good for today? Nothing. Don't hear from him until like 6:00," she said.

He later told her he had lost track of time after running into a friend from high school. She accepted it at the time despite calling it "a major red flag."

They rescheduled the date for the following day. The date ended with them being physical in her car after she drove him home, describing him as pushing further than she was comfortable with despite her initial hesitation.

Advertisement

After the date, she noticed unusual symptoms she initially attributed to a swimming pool visit. "I have the most gnarly discharge of my god---- life. Turns out that's the chlamydia," she said.

She added that Mike later attempted to ejaculate inside her without her consent, a moment she described as the point at which she decided to end the relationship entirely.

"You're scaring me now," she said she told him before cutting off contact.

She was formally diagnosed roughly six months later while dating someone else, after being encouraged to get tested.

Advertisement

"I embarrassed the f-ck out of myself because he's like, I'm not sleeping with anybody else," she said, concluding that Mike was the likely source. She ended the video encouraging viewers to trust their guts while dating.

Reactions to the video included skepticism about how she identified the source of the infection. One commenter wrote, "6 months later. She has no clue who gave her the STD. She's relying on some sort of interpretation of who is most likely. She had unprotected sex with multiple partners in a fairly short period of time."

Modern woman tells crazy story on how she got chlamydia from a 6’5 WH??TE guy that her friend introduced her to ? pic.twitter.com/68uZYPunEc — #ReclaimD1 (@ReclaimD1) July 8, 2026

Another commenter questioned the whole roommate setup, writing, "Since her friend introduced her, she got chlamydia? Does she have a standing agreement that anyone her friend introduces her to she needs to bed?"

Advertisement

However, one commenter was more supportive, writing that the diagnosis was treatable and encouraging her to view the incident "as a learning experience."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events or medical diagnosis described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @greazybarbie and reposted on X by @ReclaimD1. The identity of the man referred to as Mike has not been confirmed.