Walmart Employee Recalls Customer Checkout Dispute

TikTok content creator @skylouieeeee posted a video that amassed over 71,000 views and 96 comments, describing his encounter with a hostile elderly customer while working as a Walmart employee. The creator said that, in his experience, it's always the older customers who lash out at employees when things don't go their way.

He said the encounter with the elderly customer began when the man approached him during his shift, asking about an alternative checkout register he could use because the line at the front was too long. So, the TikToker directed him to either the electronics checkout or the auto care checkout, adding that he would only be accepted at those registers if he had fewer than 15 items in his cart.

Keep in mind that the TikToker doesn't work in the auto care department or the electronics department. He also directed the customer to either one of those checkout registers but never confirmed that he would be the cashier scanning his items.

After confirming that he had fewer than 15 items, the Walmart employee suggested going to the electronics checkout since, more than likely, there wouldn't be a long line.

The Walmart Employee Said the Customer Misunderstood His Instructions

The customer decided to follow the young man's advice and went over to the electronics checkout line to pay. Fast-forward about 30 minutes, and the TikToker was getting ready to take his lunch break when he noticed the same man at the electronics checkout stand.

When he saw the young man, he said, "Hey, what the hell is your problem?! You said that you were gonna come and check me out. What took you so long?"

But the TikToker reminded him that he had never said he was going to check him out. Rather, he had advised him to use either the electronics checkout or the auto care checkout.

He said the customer then went into a fit of rage, slammed his head on the cart, and shouted, "Sir, I've been waiting on you for over 30 minutes for me to check out. . . You even told me to come over here!"

But the video creator explained that the reason he didn't check out the customer himself was that he works in the auto care section, not electronics.

Reactions to the video came mainly from commenters who worked in similar positions and dealt with the same situations. One commenter said the customers at target do the same thing when the lines build up. They wrote, "I work at Target and when the line builds up, they think they can check out at guest services knowing damn well they ain't supposed to."

Another commenter added that an elderly lady also became angry with them. They wrote, "Had an older lady get mad at me because she didn't have a membership and I refused to use my employee discount on her as if could get me into trouble."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the account shared in the TikTok video posted by @skylouieeeee.