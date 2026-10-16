TikToker Has Strong Opinion About How Husbands Should Act

Suzanne Roxnne, who posts on TikTok as @suzanneoxroxanne, regularly shares marriage advice with her followers. In one video, she explains how she believes husbands should conduct themselves around other women.

According to Suzanne, married men should make themselves unapproachable to women who are not their wives. She argues that husbands should avoid close friendships and unnecessary conversations with other women, instead keeping their focus on their marriages.

The video has garnered 80,300 views and 150 comments at the time of writing, with viewers divided over whether Suzanne’s approach represents healthy boundaries or unnecessary restrictions.

The video begins with Suzanne explaining the type of husband she respects. In her view, married men should deliberately make themselves less approachable to other women.

For Suzanne, that means avoiding situations that could create unnecessary closeness with women outside the marriage. She believes husbands should prioritize their wives and maintain clear boundaries with members of the opposite sex.

Suzanne says she immediately respects a man who keeps his distance from other women. She also suggests that a husband should be somewhat concerned about how his wife might perceive his interactions with another woman.

Her comments sparked a debate among viewers, with some agreeing that married people should establish firm boundaries while others questioned whether fear of a spouse is a healthy foundation for a relationship.

TikTok users debate whether distance from other women protects a marriage

Many commenters shared their own experiences with marriage and relationships, whether or not they agreed with Suzanne's perspective.

One commenter explained that her husband is naturally approachable but still understands the importance of boundaries.

“My husband is so approachable. Anyone and everyone loves to talk to him and even ask for help. I love that! I love that others feel comfortable in his presence. He also makes sure nothing is misconstrued and knows it's his responsibility to shut things down,” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter shared a story that challenged the idea that being distant from other women necessarily indicates marital loyalty.

“My dad was standoffish to other women. Deferred to my mom a lot. Anyway, he had a whole second family we only discovered two years after my mom left him,” they wrote.

Others agreed with Suzanne’s emphasis on boundaries.

“It’s called protecting what you value ... It’s called respecting emotional safety ... it’s called having discipline and boundaries,” one commenter wrote.

Another person added, “I love when a man in a relationship doesn’t give me the time of day, or even a glance. Be happy af for the girl.”

However, some viewers questioned Suzanne’s suggestion that a husband should be afraid of his wife’s reaction. They argued that healthy relationships should be based on trust, communication and mutual respect rather than fear.

Ultimately, Suzanne’s video opened up a broader conversation about what boundaries should look like in a marriage and how couples can balance trust, independence and respect for their partners.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based on @suzanneoxroxanne’s personal views about marriage and relationships.