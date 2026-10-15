A video posted by TikTok user @ulovelailahakim, which received close to 299,000 views and 217 comments as of publication, described how she became aware that her close friend might be a secret hater and could possibly be jealous of her through her social media posts. She also mentioned that whenever she shared good news about something happening in her life at the time, her friend would show no visible support, which made her suspicious of her real intentions.

Lailah began by revealing that the first sign that your friend may be a jealous hater is their lack of engagement with your social media posts. She said she once had a friend who was so close to her that she considered her a sister. But when she was just getting started on social media, posting once every five months or less, she noticed that this particular friend never liked a single post of hers or commented on one.

She said that, given how close they were, she expected more acknowledgment or engagement from her friend, which made her suspicious. However, she did mention that now that she's much more active on social media and posting a lot more, she doesn't expect her friends to like or comment on every single post. But from her days of small beginnings to now, she believes that having someone who claims to be a friend refuse to acknowledge a single post could be a sign that they're a secret hater.

Some Commenters Say Social Media Likes Don’t Define a Friendship

Lailah went on to say that another telltale sign that her friend was a secret hater was how she responded whenever Lailah shared something good happening in her life. She explained that this so-called friend would literally leave her private story on social media whenever she posted about a positive change taking place in her life.

So, in addition to never liking, commenting on, or resharing her posts, the friend seemed to disappear whenever Lailah mentioned anything good happening in her life. She concluded by saying, "So, if you ever have a friend like that, they're probably a secret hater. . . But seriously, that's probably the first sign, I'm telling you."

Her video was met with reactions from many commenters who agreed that this could be a sign of a secretly jealous friend and shared their own experiences. However, other commenters thought she was reading too much into who liked her social media posts.

One commenter wrote, "And they're always liking, commenting, and reposting others' posts but never yours. . ."

Another commenter added that they don't even give a reaction, but you're always liking their posts. They wrote, "Yes I HATE that!!!! Not a 'Like' (nor a reaction), not a comment, AND 'bonus points': you comment on HEDR posts and she ignores them!"

A separate commenter said not liking a post wasn't that serious. They wrote, "Geez, some people just don't do social media. I know many people who just looky-loo and never participate. Why is that a big deal? People need way too much attention."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Lailah’s personal experiences, which she shared in a TikTok video posted to her account, @ulovelailahakim.