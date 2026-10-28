TikToker Shares How She Keeps Her Maiden Name After Marriage

TikTok user @emilyjnewton recently shared the sentimental way she chose to hold onto her maiden name after getting married. Emily says she got married three years ago and ultimately changed her last name. While she loves her married name, she says she also wanted to keep her maiden name with her in some way.

At the time of publication, the video had received 100,800 views and 65 comments.

“That means that I am the only one in my family that has a different last name now. And so I wanted to get something special for that,” Emily says in the video.

She explains that her dad has a very old-school style of handwriting. She asked him to write her maiden name on a piece of paper, then had his handwriting engraved onto a ring.

In the video, Emily shows off the finished piece, which features her maiden name in her dad’s handwriting.

“I got it as a little pinky ring to sit next to my [wedding] ring stack. And now I’ve got my maiden name with my beautiful married jewelry on the same hand,” she says.

TikTok Users Loved the Sentimental Way She Chose to Keep Her Family Close

The simplicity of the gesture and the connection to her family resonated with viewers. Several commenters shared their own ways of keeping their maiden names close to them.

“I love this!! I got my maiden name engraved on my wedding band,” one user commented.

“I have my maiden name tattooed on my back because my family always have my back! I already have a tattoo in my dad’s handwriting so I just got it in a script,” another user said.

Other viewers wanted to know where Emily got the ring. She confirmed that it was from Pandora and said the jewelry retailer allows customers to upload a photo of handwriting to have it engraved onto jewelry.

Others also praised her dad’s handwriting and how it looked on the ring.

“His handwriting is legit art,” one user commented.

For Emily, the ring gave her a way to carry her maiden name with her while still celebrating her married name.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @emilyjnewton, which are based solely on her account shared on TikTok.