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TikToker Says Being Single Is Her Default and Wonders How Some Women Have Four Boyfriends in a Year: ‘It Just Doesn’t Click to Me’

2:36 PM CDT on October 15, 2026

TikToker Says Being Single Is Easy: ‘It’s My Default’

TikToker Says Being Single Is Easy: ‘It’s My Default’

|Image Credit: TikTok/@mmaebyy

A TikToker's post has sparked discussion online after she shared her decision to remain single rather than hop from relationship to relationship, as others do. TikTok user @mmaebyy, who goes by Maeby, opened up about her experience and why she finds it confusing when people say they are intentionally choosing to be single. While dating is completely normal, so is choosing to be single, and the latter is something that should be more accepted. Her post has 1.3 million views and 857 comments at the time of writing.

“Very much confuses me to hear people say that they are choosing to be intentionally single. For me, being single is incredibly easy to do. And I'm not saying being single is easy in the sense of, like, being alone. I'm saying being single in the sense of not being pursued by men. It's the default of my life. Dating is the thing that I have to actively participate in. Unless I seek it out, there is no man for me to entertain,” Maeby says.

She has also been open about not having sex or really interacting with men until she was 24. This experience has shaped her perspective on dating and made it difficult for her to understand how others approach relationships.

“I saw this video yesterday. This girl was like, I'm choosing to actively be single. And it sort of clicked to me that my experience is not a universal one. I know a lot of other late bloomers relate to when I say, dating isn't something that, like, fell into my lap. It's something that I had to really actively pursue. These girls, where they're having four boyfriends in a year or they're perpetually in a relationship. Like, it just doesn't click to me. And maybe it's because they're just, like, more open to being in a relationship. I really don't know what it is,” Maeby says.

@mmaebyy

The thought that being single is a choice and not just what happens is really just interesting to me idk #datingbucketlist #datingadvice #latebloomer #datingbucketlist #nycdatinglife

♬ original sound - MAEBY ★

Commenters Relate to Maeby’s Experience With Being Single

Many women shared their own personal experiences that were similar to Maeby’s.

“I don't ever get approached lol the concept of having to actively turn down men in order to stay single is kinda mind-blowing to me,” one commenter said.

“Literally me. Even guys that approach me irl I just don't even consider them as being fr an option. Single is so baseline,” another wrote.

Others stressed that being single is also their choice. Even when men approach them, they are not necessarily interested in pursuing those men romantically.

“I'm choosing to be single because I haven't met any man who I would want to date. so like it's a choice but also it's not in the sense that WHY CANT I MEET A GOOD MAN,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences shared in the video, which was posted by Maeby under the TikTok handle @mmaebyy.

Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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