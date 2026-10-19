TikToker Recounts Creepy Food Court Encounter With Man Who Kept Staring at Her: “Does Nobody Else See This?”

A TikTok posted by creator @spookydrey_ on October 16, 2026, recounts a food court encounter she calls creepy. The creator says a man holding a broom and dustpan stared at her three times.

The video has reached over 118,900 views and more than 14,300 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker says, “I have a story time and it’s creepy and it just happened yesterday.” She says the encounter took place on October 15, 2026, the day before she posted the video. She had ordered her food ahead to avoid a long line at the busy food court. The tag on her order had her name on it, but her Pepsi was missing. She went looking for the drink.

While she looked, she noticed a man holding a broom and dustpan who was staring at her. She had been to the food court several times before, and he had never done that. She crossed the room to get a drink, hoping he would stop once she was busy. “I swear on my life that this happened,” she says. He watched where she went and “did not just move his head, but he moved his whole body.”

The creator told a woman at the counter that she was taking a Pepsi that had been left off her order. She did not want anyone to think she was stealing. The woman said that was fine. When she looked back, the man was still standing there. She said she decided to leave the building. She found it odd that nobody else seemed to notice and wondered, “Does nobody else see this?”

She says it had now happened three times. He stared when she entered, when she went for the Pepsi, and when she was leaving. “Holy smokes that’s not normal,” she remembered thinking. After she left the food area, she turned around and saw him still standing there. He kept watching as she walked a long distance, and he stopped only once she was out of his sight. She chose to eat somewhere else.

After leaving the building, she called her mother. “I called my mommy because who else am I gonna call Ghostbusters,” she says. Several people were in the food court and nobody noticed. She wonders, “Should I have said something to somebody or a staff member?”

It all happened fast and she was hungry. The TikToker plans to return to the food court and see whether it happens again and says she might record it. She is unsure about posting any footage because of privacy concerns involving her school. “Maybe the guy has something going on,” she says.

One commenter offered a seasonal explanation for the man’s behavior. “That’s probably why cause it’s Halloween season,” they wrote. “They probably trying to scare people. It’s probably like that like he trying to scare you cause like it’s Halloween.” They also suggested the creator had set up the situation herself.

Another reply addressed what the commenter would have done in the creator’s position. “I would have asked someone if they see him too,” they replied.

One other viewer shared their own unsettling experience at a former residence. “The scariest time of my life was in my old apartment,” they wrote. They woke up “day after day at around 12-2Am [sic] for about a month and a half” and kept “seeing and hearing things.”

The commenter said it “kept me from getting good sleep for the whole month and a half.” They described one night when “something grabbed my shirt and pulled it.” “I’m very glad I moved out of there,” they added.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the man’s behavior. The details above reflect @spookydrey_’s account as shared on TikTok. The man’s identity, the location, and the commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.