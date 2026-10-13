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TikToker Fired From Walmart Shares Bizarre Stories About Dirty Bathrooms, Difficult Customers and Untrained ‘Service Dogs’: ‘I Can Finally Tell These Stories’

12:56 PM CDT on October 13, 2026

TikToker Fired From Walmart Shares His Wildest Work Stories

TikToker Fired From Walmart Shares His Wildest Work Stories

|Image Credit: TikTok/@lolxdlolxdlolxd23455

A TikToker named Kae, who goes by the username @lolxdlolxdlolxd23455, says he was fired from his job at Walmart. While he was employed there, he says he wasn’t allowed to share stories from his time at work. Now that he no longer has a job there, he is sharing some of the crazy stories he says he experienced over the years. His video has received over 400,800 views and 597 comments.

@lolxdlolxdlolxd23455

Honestly, it gets better never realized how being a Walmart associate changed me??? my management was great though #storytime #igotfired #unemployment

♬ original sound - Kae

Many of his stories were about negative bathroom experiences. Kae said people who use the restrooms at Walmart are far from clean. He said he would find toilets left unflushed with contents that made him uncomfortable. He spared viewers the details, but said he shares them all in his video.

Overall, the most annoying part for him was the way customers acted. He was often stocking shelves at the store and said customers would approach him and take everything off his cart. Most of the time, he was marking items down, which caused a slew of issues at checkout. One customer even demanded that he ring her up right then and there in the Walmart aisle.

He also shared that the store had a problem with people bringing in pets and claiming they were service dogs. According to Kae, some of the animals weren’t trained and would leave a trail of poop around Walmart.

One time, a woman brought in a pack of chihuahuas. Much like the other dogs, Kae said they defecated in the aisles, and he stepped in it without realizing it. He then unknowingly tracked dog poop throughout the Walmart.

His experience started an interesting conversation online, with both retail employees and customers sharing their own stories.

People on TikTok shared their own Walmart stories in the comments

Kae’s stories resonated with other TikTok users who said they had experienced their own strange encounters at Walmart. Several commenters shared stories from their time working in retail.

One commenter joked, “Walmart is everyone’s first stop right after they’re born.” Another added, “HELLO?! I’M SCARED.”

Other people shared their own horror stories from working at the store. “I’m glad you're posting about this because I just quit at the same Walmart you're at because every day was so effing ridiculous like for real a fever dream every shift lmaoo. I was a checkout associate and a guy fully sh*t on the floor in my line one time like it came out of his shorts like an hour into my shift I was so done.”

Some commented on how poorly people can behave in public. “Genuinely forget people act like actual amoebas out in the world and it’s not just an online persona,” wrote one commenter. Another added, “Idk how people can be so crazy in public. When I go shopping, I do everything I can to avoid bugging the employees and/or anyone in general. Like if I need help, I genuinely take the L and move on. Honestly, being fired sounds like a blessing boo. You don’t need any negativity killing your vibe bigger things are most definitely coming.”

Everyone in the comment section seemed to have their own Walmart story, whether it was as a customer or an employee.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by Kae, which are based solely on his account shared on TikTok under the username @lolxdlolxdlolxd23455.

Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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