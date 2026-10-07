TikTok Woman Says Husband Made Her Life Harder

Marriage is not always everything somebody thinks it will be right after the wedding. Sometimes things can get worse, or one person can realize that their partner may never have truly cared for them. A TikTok user, @scrambled.megs3, details the latter in a video recently posted to the platform. The video has 357,200 views and 1,658 comments.

@scrambled.megs3 tells viewers about how and when she realized that her husband may never have truly loved her.

"It wasn't the cheating, it wasn't the name calling. Hell, it wasn't even the lying. It was realizing he never missed an opportunity to make my life harder," she begins.

"If I was carrying groceries, he would walk past me or he would sit there and watch me carry them all in. And then the last load, he would get up and carry one bag. If I clean the house, he would leave while I was cleaning or he'd make another mess. If I was overwhelmed, he'd add one more thing to my plate. I got to the point where I just expected it. I expected to do everything alone. I expected him to watch me struggle. And the craziest part is, I kept excusing the behavior," she continues.

This was a difficult experience for her, but she is using the video to help people who may be going through similar experiences.

"When someone loves you, they don't look for opportunities to make your life harder. They look for ways to make it easier. And once you realize the difference, you can never unsee it," she finishes.

Users online largely sympathized with her story

Commenters related to @scrambled.megs3's story, with many sharing their own experiences and others expressing sympathy for what she went through.

"I believe my ex was at HIS HAPPIEST seeing me frustrated or deregulated or upset. Patterns DO NOT LIE and once I realized it was intentional I could not UNsee it," said one user.

"Why do these men get married????? I don't understand this. Why get married if you dislike your partner?" said another commenter.

"He just watches me shop for the groceries, buy them, carry them in, put them away, cook them and clean up....and have the audacity to complain about what I cooked," said another user.

"This is a type of psychological abuse that needs to be talked about more, because it is that deep," another user stated.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on @scrambled.megs3's account shared on TikTok.