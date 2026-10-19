Server Says ‘Fussy’ Diners Are Her Favorite Guests on TikTok

A server on TikTok has revealed her favorite type of restaurant guest, and her answer may surprise some diners. Kalina Isabella, who goes by @kalinaisabella on TikTok, shared a video explaining why she actually likes fussy customers and large groups of men. The video has since received 1,495 views and 11 comments.

She starts the video by saying her favorite guests are the fussy ones. She clarifies that she doesn't mean the annoying, picky guests. Rather, she means the ones who know what they want. They make it easy on the server because they cut to the chase. Knowing what they want makes the ordering process easier and allows restaurant workers to have more time for guests who may need more attention.

Her second favorite restaurant guests are large tables of men. Big parties are often difficult for a server because they can be demanding work. However, she says that when a party of men is in her section, she has a good time with them. She jokes around and makes good money when the bill comes around.

She told a specific story about a group of men who came into her workplace. She was their server and instantly started joking around with them. She said one man asked another to tell her a joke he had just told the table. He was nervous about offending her, but she kept reminding him that nothing offends her.

While the joke turned out to be pretty bad, she still went along with it. She even told a joke herself, which made the men laugh. However, she wouldn't repeat it to her followers because she thought it was offensive. Overall, it was a successful night for her.

Every Server in the Comment Section Actually Agreed With Her

The fussy, confident customers are a favorite among restaurant workers. “Literally or when you give them menus and they say they already know what they want. Bonus points if they’re like, but you can come back in a min for our order, we understand ur busy,” one TikToker wrote. “I have this one regular who always apologizes for being a diva. I'm like, no girl, ur good, you got the right person. We never have issues.”

Another commenter wrote, “My favorite guests are a group of middle-aged white businessmen with money to spend.”

Others were dying to hear the joke. “Tell us the joke. You seem like my ideal server and I’m in training and I wanna be youuuu,” one commenter wrote. Another asked, “What was the joke!!! In case I ever encounter those kinds of guys at my job.”

Many commenters said they wouldn't be offended. “I wanna know the joke! You can’t offend me,” one person wrote, followed by another commenter who said, “Yes, we want to hear the joke!”

Every server has their own unique experience and favorite guests to serve. However, the comment section showed that many viewers agreed with Kalina's take on the customers she enjoys serving.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the interactions described in the video, which was posted by Kalina Isabella (@kalinaisabella) on TikTok.