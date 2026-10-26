Redditor Sells Ex-Wife’s Wedding Dress Before Her Remarriage

A Redditor’s post in r/confession has commenters asking the same question: Why would anyone want to wear the same wedding dress for a second marriage? The writer explained that his ex-wife recently asked to retrieve the expensive dress she had left in a box at his parents’ house five years earlier, following their divorce. The reason? She was getting remarried and wanted to wear it again. There was just one problem: He had already sold it on eBay. The post has since garnered more than 6,000 upvotes and around 368 comments.

The writer began by explaining that his ex-wife had left the dress in the guest room at his parents’ house on their wedding night. While the couple was away on their honeymoon, his sister boxed it up and stored it in a closet.

Despite the marriage lasting five years, his ex-wife never came back for the dress. Eventually, his mother asked him to get rid of it because it carried too many negative memories. He was happy to oblige. Since the dress was from a designer brand and had been quite expensive, he decided to sell it on eBay. He also admitted that he needed the extra cash at the time.

Redditors Questioned Why She Wanted to Wear Her Old Wedding Dress Again

To showcase the dress in his listing, the Redditor said he used a few photos of his ex-wife from their old wedding album. However, he made sure to conceal her identity by covering her eyes with black boxes.

Shortly afterward, a nursing student from North Carolina bought the dress for a fraction of its original price. Then, as fate would have it, two months after the sale, his ex-wife reached out. She was getting remarried and wanted to stop by to pick up the wedding dress she had left behind.

Her timing seemed a little too coincidental, to say the least. But rather than confessing that he had recently sold the dress to a stranger on eBay, the writer said he lied about a roof leak, claiming the dress had been destroyed by water damage and subsequently thrown away.

Reacting to the post, many commenters supported his decision to sell the dress. Others questioned why his ex-wife would want to wear the same wedding dress for a second marriage, particularly one that had been part of a failed relationship.

One commenter questioned her reasoning, writing, “Why on earth would a bride who got divorced want to re-use her wedding dress?!”

Another commenter agreed, adding, “So weird that she wanted to reuse the jinxed dress tbh.”

A third commenter argued that if the dress had really mattered to her, she would have collected it shortly after the divorce.

“Terrific! That dress wasn’t important to her enough to take it when you two split. So she used your Mom’s house like a storage unit? And wanted to remarry in THE SAME DRESS? Something is wrong in her head. Good for you. This is a delicious confession,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author’s account shared in r/confession.