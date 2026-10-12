On the Reddit community r/GirlDinnerDiaries, women can share stories about anything happening in their lives. The only requirement is that each post includes what they had for dinner that night. Recently, u/Proper-Ice1162 shared a story about a movie recommendation that had an unexpected outcome. Her dinner? Leftover buffalo wings. The post has received 16,000 upvotes and 152 comments.

According to u/Proper-Ice1162, she recently recommended a movie to a friend while they were discussing romantic comedies.

“A couple of weeks ago, me and a friend were talking about rom coms, and I told her about this movie called Peter and Vandy and basically told her it shows relationships in an interesting light,” she wrote.

When the two friends hung out on the night of the Reddit post, the friend shared something surprising.

“She told me she watched the movie with her boyfriend, and while watching it, she realized that she related to the female character in the scenes where the male character was being especially emotionally abusive,” u/Proper-Ice1162 explained.

“She specifically mentioned the scene where the female lead is making a sandwich, and her boyfriend verbally berates her for using two knives to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. She told me she kept telling the girl in the movie to walk away, and then she realized she was that girl,” she continued.

The Reddit user admitted that she disliked her friend's boyfriend and recommended the movie in the hope that it would help her friend recognize the problems in her own relationship. However, she also acknowledged that her approach was manipulative, adding that she and her friend had discussed it.

Other Reddit users were glad her friend found a way out

Recognizing an unhealthy relationship and deciding to leave can be difficult. In this case, watching Peter and Vandy seemed to help the Reddit user's friend see her own situation from a different perspective.

Commenters shared their own experiences of leaving toxic relationships and reflected on how difficult it can be to recognize troubling behavior while experiencing it firsthand.

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Others sympathized with the Reddit user, suggesting that what mattered most was that her friend ultimately recognized the situation and was able to move forward.

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Another recurring point in the discussion was that advice from friends does not always help someone see the problems in their relationship. Sometimes, people need to recognize those patterns for themselves before they are ready to make a change. For the Reddit user's friend, watching Peter and Vandy appears to have provided that moment of clarity.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on Reddit's r/GirlDinnerDiaries community.