Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Culture

Customer refuses to tip on a night out with friends. The awkward aftermath sparks debate

10:04 AM CDT on October 18, 2026

Reddit Diner Refuses to Tip at Restaurant

A Reddit user’s decision to skip a restaurant tip sparked debate about tipping culture. (Photo Credit: Unsplash)

A Reddit user sparked debate after refusing to tip at a restaurant and describing an uncomfortable confrontation with a waitress. The customer shared the experience in r/EndTipping, explaining how a night out with five friends turned into an argument over a roughly $30 bill.

The thread, titled “Tried not tipping for the first time in my life… epic fail, pls help,” received 482 upvotes and 219 comments. The original poster said the group ordered pizza and a bottle of tequila, then paid separate checks for their individual orders.

Restaurant Customer Says Waitress Confronted Them Over a Missing Tip

The Redditor explained that they left the tip line blank because they opposed tipping culture. According to the post, the waitress approached one of their friends and pointed out the missing tip. The friend eventually handed over $10 after the waitress walked away.

The original poster also described an argument with another friend who had previously worked as a server. That friend accused them of hurting restaurant workers by refusing to tip. The customer argued that employers should pay workers a living wage instead.

The confrontation left the Redditor embarrassed and frustrated. They admitted they would probably tip in the future to avoid similar arguments. However, they also asked other users whether they had handled the situation incorrectly.

Several commenters encouraged the customer to stand their ground. One Redditor advised them to practice refusing tips while dining alone first. Another user joked, “And not at a strip club.” One commenter defended the customer’s right to decide how they spend their money. “Friends don’t guilt trip their friends into giving away free money in a struggling economy,” they wrote.

Another Redditor recommended reporting the waitress to management. “Let the manager know that you were asked for a tip and leave a bad review. It is incredibly inappropriate to ask for a tip,” the commenter wrote.

Reddit Debates Whether Customers Should Tip Restaurant Workers

Other users focused on the difference between voluntary tips and mandatory service charges. One commenter cited IRS guidance, arguing that businesses cannot simply make voluntary tips mandatory. The user also suggested calmly explaining that the customer had paid the full amount listed on the bill.

However, not everyone agreed with the original poster. One Redditor questioned the waitress’s expectations, writing, “Also curious how much service the waitress did, that she felt so entitled to such a high tip.” Others argued that tipping should reflect service rather than social pressure. One commenter wrote, “The problem is expecting everyone to tip in any situation.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The discussion reflects the original poster’s account and commenters’ opinions about tipping cult

Vanshika

Vanshika is an entertainment and internet culture writer with over four years of experience covering Hollywood, and K-pop and internet trends. She enjoys unpacking the stories behind celebrity culture and reviewing the next screen obsession. Off the clock, she’s either buried in a book or convincing her dog they’re the main character.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

Man Orders Pizza at Friend’s Wedding After Buffet Runs Out of Food, Internet Has A Hot Take

October 18, 2026
Culture

Woman Says Husband’s “Work Wife” Calls Him Her “Anchor”, ‘I’m The Other Woman in My Own Marriage’

October 18, 2026
Culture

Gen Z Employee Shows Up Almost An Hour Late on Her First Day at Work. Her Excuse Leaves Boss Stunned

October 18, 2026
Culture

TikTok User Slams Boss After Employee Questions Unpaid Overtime, ‘So Those Hours Count When The Client Pays Us?’

October 18, 2026
Culture

Car Dealership Employee Tells Customers Police Are Coming After Alleged Fraud Attempt

October 17, 2026
Culture

Bride Says Her Mom Wore White to 3 Weddings, Including Her Own: ‘She Did it Anyway’

October 17, 2026