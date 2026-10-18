A Reddit user sparked debate after refusing to tip at a restaurant and describing an uncomfortable confrontation with a waitress. The customer shared the experience in r/EndTipping, explaining how a night out with five friends turned into an argument over a roughly $30 bill.

The thread, titled “Tried not tipping for the first time in my life… epic fail, pls help,” received 482 upvotes and 219 comments. The original poster said the group ordered pizza and a bottle of tequila, then paid separate checks for their individual orders.

Restaurant Customer Says Waitress Confronted Them Over a Missing Tip

The Redditor explained that they left the tip line blank because they opposed tipping culture. According to the post, the waitress approached one of their friends and pointed out the missing tip. The friend eventually handed over $10 after the waitress walked away.

The original poster also described an argument with another friend who had previously worked as a server. That friend accused them of hurting restaurant workers by refusing to tip. The customer argued that employers should pay workers a living wage instead.

The confrontation left the Redditor embarrassed and frustrated. They admitted they would probably tip in the future to avoid similar arguments. However, they also asked other users whether they had handled the situation incorrectly.

Several commenters encouraged the customer to stand their ground. One Redditor advised them to practice refusing tips while dining alone first. Another user joked, “And not at a strip club.” One commenter defended the customer’s right to decide how they spend their money. “Friends don’t guilt trip their friends into giving away free money in a struggling economy,” they wrote.

Another Redditor recommended reporting the waitress to management. “Let the manager know that you were asked for a tip and leave a bad review. It is incredibly inappropriate to ask for a tip,” the commenter wrote.

Reddit Debates Whether Customers Should Tip Restaurant Workers

Other users focused on the difference between voluntary tips and mandatory service charges. One commenter cited IRS guidance, arguing that businesses cannot simply make voluntary tips mandatory. The user also suggested calmly explaining that the customer had paid the full amount listed on the bill.

However, not everyone agreed with the original poster. One Redditor questioned the waitress’s expectations, writing, “Also curious how much service the waitress did, that she felt so entitled to such a high tip.” Others argued that tipping should reflect service rather than social pressure. One commenter wrote, “The problem is expecting everyone to tip in any situation.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The discussion reflects the original poster’s account and commenters’ opinions about tipping cult