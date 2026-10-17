A woman has sparked debate on Reddit after sharing photos of her mother wearing white to three weddings, including her own. The bride said she had previously confronted her mother about the outfit choice, but her mom continued wearing white despite knowing how much the church ceremony meant to her.

The Reddit user, who posted in r/weddingshaming, explained that she comes from Argentina, where wedding guests traditionally reserve white for the bride. Her American husband shares her life in Argentina, where the couple follows the same wedding custom. At the time of publication, the post had attracted more than 10,000 likes and 1,120 comments.

Reddit Users Criticize Mom’s White Outfits at 3 Weddings

The original poster shared photos from her uncle’s wedding, her civil ceremony and her church wedding. Her mother wore a white dress with a red belt at the first wedding. She later wore an entirely white outfit to the civil ceremony and a light-colored top with brown trousers to the church wedding.

The bride said she discussed the issue with her mother before the church ceremony. According to her post, her mother apologized and explained that she preferred white because she considered it the most beautiful and formal color.

However, the bride still questioned her mother’s choice after seeing the photos. She acknowledged that the final outfit looked less bridal than the earlier ones but wondered whether her mother had deliberately ignored her wishes.

Reddit users largely criticized the mother’s clothing choices, particularly the casual outfit she wore to her daughter’s church wedding.

One commenter wrote, “TL;DR but aside from her wearing white, she’s dressed like she’s going to play tennis or run errands, not go to a wedding.”

Another user focused on the mother’s repeated decisions rather than the color itself. “Except the daughter told her not to wear white and she did anyway,” they wrote.

A second commenter argued that the mother had ignored an important request despite knowing how her daughter felt. “Your mother is not being honest with you, full stop. Stop buying the nonsense that she is selling,” the user wrote.

One more user suggested the bride should focus on her marriage instead of letting the incident overshadow the occasion. They wrote, “It’s tough but try not to think about her outfit and think about the start of your life with your spouse.”

Other commenters questioned whether the mother understood wedding dress codes at all. Some argued that her outfit looked inappropriate because of its casual style, regardless of its color.

The discussion also highlighted how wedding traditions differ across countries and families. While some users emphasized the symbolism of white, others focused on the importance of respecting the couple’s wishes.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the family’s account or the circumstances surrounding the weddings. The details above reflect the original poster’s account and the discussion in the Reddit thread.