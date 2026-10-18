A Reddit user has sparked debate after questioning her husband’s close relationship with his “work wife.” The post in r/emotional affair had 42 upvotes and 65 comments at the time of publication. In a post titled “My husband’s ‘work wife’ is his real wife now, and I’m the other woman in my own marriage,” u/Dusk2312312 described messages that left her questioning their friendship. She said the coworker calls her husband her “person,” while he calls her his “anchor.”

The Redditor explained that she and her husband have been married for six years. They share two children under four, and his friends also call the coworker his “work wife.” She once laughed off the label, but a message changed how she viewed their relationship. Her husband had asked her to retrieve something from his car, where she noticed his phone.

Reddit Users Question the “Work Wife” Relationship

The woman said a message from the coworker read, “I miss you. Can we talk tonight? I need my best friend.” She admitted opening their conversation, although she felt uncomfortable about snooping. According to her post, the two talked every morning and night. Her husband also discussed marital arguments with the coworker and shared things he had never told his wife.

The woman said the coworker calls her husband her “person,” while he calls her his “anchor.” She added that he had never used that description for his wife. When she confronted him, he dismissed her concerns and called the coworker “just a friend.” He also accused his wife of making something out of nothing.

The original poster questioned why a friend would need her husband at night. She also wondered why he shared private disagreements before they resolved them. Reddit users focused on the emotional intimacy described in the post. Several urged the woman to establish boundaries and consider whether her husband respected their marriage.

One commenter argued that the husband had crossed a line by discussing private arguments with his coworker. “He’s got some nerve calling you jealous while telling another woman about your private arguments and calling her his ‘anchor,’” the user wrote. Another commenter urged the original poster to address the situation quickly. “OP, you’re not crazy. I would absolutely consider this an emotional affair,” the comment read.

A different user focused on the husband’s priorities, writing, “Its an emotional affair, which is why he’s protecting her and it over your marriage and your emotional safety.” Another commenter took a more direct approach. “Well I would not stick around. Either he chooses you and the marriage or he chooses her,” the user wrote.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The story reflects the original poster’s account and commenters’ reactions. The comments represent readers’ interpretations of that account, not independent confirmation of infidelity. The post does not establish whether the husband and coworker have a physical relationship.