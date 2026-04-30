We all know that too much salt can be harmful to our health, but it doesn’t change the fact that salty food is actually tasty. Thankfully, TikTok reviewer Classy Bougie Budget (@classybougiebudget) shared a middle ground that offers us the best of both worlds in a viral video: the Kirin Electric Salt Spoon.

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There are several innovations available to enhance your dining experience, such as square watermelons and edible spoon makers. However, the most recent to go viral online is the Kirin Electric Salt Spoon.

In a viral video that has received 1.5 million views, Classy Bougie Budget unboxed and showcased the product, which initially went viral last year. The creator started off by saying that when he made bakute, he thought it wasn’t enough salty.

But he chose to try the Kirin Electric Salt Spoon rather than adding more MSG. The goal? To add more umami and salt to his food. According to Classy Bougie Budget, the spoon makes food taste saltier by using an electrical current.

He pointed out the metal plate that conducts electricity in the middle of the spoon as he opened the package. The TikToker then pointed out that the spoon’s saltiness could be adjusted using three different settings.

He starts by placing the spoon on the first setting. He shows that the electronic spoon makes his food taste like it has MSG by comparing it with a regular spoon. The food "tastes so much better" with the spoon, he said after trying the highest setting.

“This was almost $200, and I would be really p—– if it didn’t work,” he said. “And now that it does… this is super cool,” he continued. Classy Bougie Budget also showed how to clean the spoon in a follow-up video.

He points out that the handle should only be wiped, and cannot be washed. As with any other piece of cutlery, you must unscrew the spoons from the handle and remove the metal strip before cleaning these parts. The TikTok video has gained over 1.6 million views.

More details on the process were given by a few commenters. They wrote, “The science behind this is so cool!” They added, “There is a small current of electricity you cannot feel but when it hits your tongue it makes you think you’ve eaten something a little saltier! It would be amazing for cancer patients potentially as well as people who need to be on low sodium diets.”

“The spoon works by forming an electrolytic cell with your tongue, so all the positive ions are strongly attracted to your tongue,” a second viewer added. A third commenter was more interested in the product itself, writing, “I wish they would do this for sugar for people who have a sweet tooth.”

“I gave it to a friend who cannot have salt for health reasons, and she was really impressed with this spoon. I totally recommend it for anyone who tends to use too much salt,” wrote a fourth viewer.

CNET offered its own review of the spoon at the time it was first released. But compared to Classy Bougie Budget, the outlet’s review was a bit more negative. Even though it was named the publication’s best weird tech at CES, reviewer Taylor Leamey didn’t seem very pleased with the invention.

“I could see this spoon moving the needle in a meaningful way for people who need to quickly reduce their sodium intake for health reasons,” she wrote. “The Kirin Electric Salt Spoon is an interesting concept with an important mission of reducing sodium intake.”

“When we tested the spoon, it amped up the broth’s flavor as described. However, I wouldn’t completely bank on this spoon just yet. The steps to getting it to work are awkward, and we can’t rule out the possibility that the placebo effect might be at play to some degree.” Whether it's a placebo or not, Classy Bougie Budget's viral review is undoubtedly reviving this product.