A Reddit post shared to r/aitaweddings described a dispute between a bride and her mother-in-law over the wedding guest list. The 31-year-old bride-to-be explained that she and her fiancé, Andre, were paying for their entire wedding themselves and had already set a 90-person limit based on their venue and budget.

Despite the couple having a finalized guest list, the bride said her mother-in-law, Lorraine, wanted them to add 22 people, many of whom were her coworkers, book club members and neighbors whom the couple barely knew. Lorraine wanted them there because she felt as though “half her life” was missing from the guest list.

The couple had planned to get married in May and had already chosen their venue based on their budget. The venue had a maximum capacity of 90 people and cost $118 per person, including food, bringing the total to more than $10,500 if the venue were filled to capacity.

Because the couple was covering the wedding expenses themselves, the bride said they could not simply add more guests. She and Andre offered Lorraine six seats instead, which would mean removing six of the bride’s own friends from the guest list.

The Bride’s Mother-in-Law Wasn’t Happy With the Compromise

The compromise wasn't enough for Lorraine. According to the bride, her mother-in-law was offended by the offer of six seats and argued that the couple should remove all of the bride’s college friends to make room for her 22 guests.

The bride explained that adding 22 people was not even physically possible because the venue had a 90-person capacity. Lorraine reportedly suggested that it was not too late for the couple to change venues and find a larger location.

However, the couple had already paid a $3,000 deposit for their venue. The bride said she respectfully explained that they would not be changing locations. She reiterated that the offer of six seats was still available if Lorraine wanted them. The couple also planned to host a backyard party after the wedding, where Lorraine’s additional guests could attend.

According to the bride, Lorraine instead began telling relatives that she was trying to “control” the guest list and exclude her from decisions about her son’s wedding. The bride noted that Lorraine would still have a front-row seat at the wedding and receive preferential treatment as the mother of the groom.

Reactions to the post focused mainly on the fact that her mother-in-law never offered to pay for the extra 22 seats, while other reminded the bride that it's her and her fiance's wedding, so she has every right to control which guests are allowed and where the venue is held.

One commenter said that her mother-in-law didn't offer to pay for the additional guests, and therefore should have no say. They wrote, "To answer the obvious question, she never offered to pay for the extra guests. Even if she had, the fire code limit at the venue is 90 and the coordinator already told us they can't go over it."

Another commenter advised her to keep the six seats she offered because her in-law isn't entitled to have any of her friends in attendance. They wrote, "Revoke her 6 seats. She wants all or nothing, so she gets nothing. It is fiancé's and your wedding, not hers. She isn't entitled to have any of her "friends", she just wants to show off. Also, she contributed zero to the wedding. I'd tell her the list is set and they can come to the party in June."

A separate commenter suggested that the groom should handle negotiations with his mother, and put his foot down. They wrote, "You and your future husband wanted a small intimate wedding...full stop. End of discussion. The bride and groom's friends come before MIL's book club. All that being said, it is best if you let him deal with his mother."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the wedding plans or the interactions described in the post, which were shared by the bride on Reddit.