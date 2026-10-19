Woman Says Her Ex-Boyfriend Let Her Down on One of the Biggest Days of Her Life

A TikTok creator @jezacat shared a story about how her ex-boyfriend, whom she was with for 12 years, gave her a lot of stress and anxiety. She said the man ruined one of her most important days when she was about to move into her law school apartment. The video shared on October 18 drew 1.2 million views as of publication.

The woman started the video by saying that she had been with her ex-boyfriend for 12 years. In 2016, when she was about to start law school, she had been with her boyfriend for about seven years. Recalling their time together when they were young, the girl said that just before starting law school, the guy had joined her family on a trip.

She added that they had a huge argument then about liking other girls' photos, talking to other girls on Instagram, and talking about other girls in his group chat. The woman agreed that it was embarrassing to fight with her boyfriend like that in front of the whole family. Later, she recalled having a serious conversation with him about the future of their relationship after she started law school.



The woman revealed that she told her ex-boyfriend that she wanted their relationship to move forward after she started law school. In retrospect, the woman thought that she should have broken up at that moment. But she confessed to being head over heels for him and wanting to get married and have three children with him after graduating from law school.



The woman then recalled the incident that occurred the day before she was about to move into the apartment attached to her law school. They had to move in at their given slots, and her slot was 7 A.M. She said that her whole family was going to be there to help her, and her ex-boyfriend was going to be there too.



That night, when she was on a call with her ex-boyfriend, she remembered that he was going out with his friends. The TikTok creator insisted that he should not go out, as he was supposed to pick her up at 6.30 A.M. After a lot of arguing, the man decided to go out for only one drink. And her fear turned into reality when he did not show up the next day.

She said that her father had some work thing, so he could not be there, which is why it was important for her that her boyfriend was there. But her mother and sister helped her move in. “My mom was already on a call with my dad, and he showed up,” she said, referring to her ex-boyfriend.



She said that at 9 A.M., her phone started blowing up, and it was her ex-boyfriend who went on an apologizing spree. Then the woman revealed that she had broken up with him, but their relationship went on for four more years after that before they finally parted ways.



One commenter questioned, “Wait, but are you a lawyer now?” Another said, “I got ptsd [sic] hearing this.” A third user said, “It sounds like he genuinely wanted to ruin an important day for you. ALOT [sic] of men are jealous of their girlfriends, and I know bc my ex was like that, and he was never there for my important moments.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect @jezacat’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the ex-boyfriend and the commenters have not been confirmed.

