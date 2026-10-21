Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Culture

TikTok Woman Says She’d Be Suspicious if Her Boyfriend Were Good at Taking Photos: ‘Which Girl Trained You?’

5:54 AM CDT on October 21, 2026

Woman’s theory about boyfriends who take bad photos has TikTok talking.

Woman’s theory about boyfriends who take bad photos has TikTok talking.

|Images PNW Production/Pexels | @justnon_sense/TikTok

A TikTok user @justnon_sense shared a video explaining why she thought it was a good thing that her boyfriend sucked at taking photos. The video shared on August 30 drew 23,200 views as of publication.

The woman started the video by saying that now, when she thought about it, she felt that it was a good thing that her boyfriend sucked at taking photos. Usually, women expect their boyfriends to click good pictures of them. However, this TikTok creator had a different theory altogether. 

According to her, if her boyfriend entered into the relationship as a good photographer, then she would doubt him. She said, “If he came into this relationship being like a professional photographer, being able to take good pictures of me…” She took a pause and said, “Which girl trained you?” 

The comments section was filled with several reactions. One commenter mentioned that it was because of his sisters. He wrote, “In my case, my sisters. I have their pictures on my phone then my own.” Another mentioned the same thing and wrote, “Or maybe bcs they have sisters who train them.”

Someone also said that it might be because their mothers trained them. Then came a commenter who wrote, “Your bf knew you would think that way thats why he pretend not taking a good picture, he waits the exact moment to unleash his talent of taking picture when you teach him.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the man’s behavior. The details above reflect @justnon_sense’s account as shared on TikTok. The man’s identity, the location, and the commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

Husband Says Mother-in-Law and Sister-in-Law Stopped Talking to His Wife After She Refused to Let Them Track Their Kids

October 21, 2026
Trending

Gen Z Project Manager Calls Out Cringey Workplace Behaviors, but Viewers Say She’s Taking Professionalism Too Far

October 21, 2026
Culture

TikToker Asks People to Share the Biggest Secrets They Discovered About Loved Ones: The Stories Are Wild

October 21, 2026
Culture

Managers Reveal the Wildest Reasons Employees Were Fired: From a Grinch-Masked Robbery to Cannabis-Laced Brownies

October 21, 2026
Culture

Widower Says He Wishes He Could Complain About His Late Wife’s Everyday Habits Again: ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff’

October 21, 2026
Culture

Worker Says They Stopped Answering Late-Night Work Messages. People Are Sharing its Own Corporate Survival Tips

October 20, 2026