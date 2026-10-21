A TikTok user @justnon_sense shared a video explaining why she thought it was a good thing that her boyfriend sucked at taking photos. The video shared on August 30 drew 23,200 views as of publication.

The woman started the video by saying that now, when she thought about it, she felt that it was a good thing that her boyfriend sucked at taking photos. Usually, women expect their boyfriends to click good pictures of them. However, this TikTok creator had a different theory altogether.



According to her, if her boyfriend entered into the relationship as a good photographer, then she would doubt him. She said, “If he came into this relationship being like a professional photographer, being able to take good pictures of me…” She took a pause and said, “Which girl trained you?”

The comments section was filled with several reactions. One commenter mentioned that it was because of his sisters. He wrote, “In my case, my sisters. I have their pictures on my phone then my own.” Another mentioned the same thing and wrote, “Or maybe bcs they have sisters who train them.”



Someone also said that it might be because their mothers trained them. Then came a commenter who wrote, “Your bf knew you would think that way thats why he pretend not taking a good picture, he waits the exact moment to unleash his talent of taking picture when you teach him.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the man’s behavior. The details above reflect @justnon_sense’s account as shared on TikTok. The man’s identity, the location, and the commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.

