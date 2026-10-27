A TikTok user, @alanafinewoman, shared a video reenacting a restaurant encounter she described involving a payment dispute. The video, posted on July 26, had 618,400 likes as of publication.

The woman began the video by saying, “Time for another restaurant story.” She acted out the roles of both a server and a customer. The server asked if she could get anything for the women at the table, and they said they didn't want anything and that the service was amazing.



The server then said she would bring the check when they were ready. The customer looked surprised and said she had already given the server her card for payment. The server said she hadn't received the card, but the customer remained adamant that she had already handed it over.

The customer then showed her wallet, said she had already given her card to the server, and asked if the server had lost it. The server then asked her team if anyone had taken the card from that table. After her team said no one had it, they asked whether she had forgotten to put it somewhere. She checked her pants pockets and apron to confirm she did not have it.

The server’s team members told her to inform the woman that no one had the card. When she returned to the table, both women confronted her and claimed she had taken the card they clearly remembered handing over. They said they would call the cops if she didn't give it back. The video ends with the server saying, “Oh my god! I am going to get fired.”



The comments section included several reactions. One commenter wrote, “Tell the customer you will check the camera and see how fast the story changes.” Another wrote, “I would have told them I'll go check the cameras to make sure, even if there is no cameras.” A third commenter wrote, “I’m waiting for them to check the cameras and have it been grabbed by the friend.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @alanafinewoman’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.